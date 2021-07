The Cleveland Indians and the Tampa Bay Rays will meet at the Tropicana Park in St. Petersburg, Florida on Monday, July 5, 2021, at 7:10 PM EDT. The Indians are coming into this match with six straight defeats. The team was swept by the Houston Astros in its previous series and ended the last meeting with a score of 3-4. Cleveland delivered 3 runs, 5 hits, and 3 RBIs in the game. Bobby Bradley scored the first point for the team in the 5th inning. The final point was made by Cesar Hernandez in the 8th. The Indians rank 2nd in the AL Central standings with a 42-39 record.