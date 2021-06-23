State data confirms COVID’s highly contagious delta variant found in Buchanan County
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) State data shows a more contagious — and potentially more deadly — variant gained a bigger foothold in Missouri this month. The latest update to Missouri’s Sewershed Surveillance website shows the Delta Variant was found in the St. Joseph sewershed samples collected during the week of June 7. The variant was also detected in 9 other counties including Linn, Platte, Vernon, and Miller.www.kq2.com