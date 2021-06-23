Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Enrique Alférez: Sculptor by Katie Bowler Young is available for purchase

Posted by 
Ashley Lideau
Ashley Lideau
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHwsL_0acZ2iWv00
Enrique Alférez by Katie Bowler Young

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The Historic New Orleans Collection hosted author Katie Bowler Young’s “Enrique Alférez: Sculptor” book launch.

Enrique Alférez, a Mexican native who was born in Zacatecas, lived for practically the entire twentieth century. After serving in the Mexican Revolution as a young man, he went to Texas, studied in Chicago, and initially arrived in Louisiana in 1929.

For almost 70 years, monuments, fountains, figurative sculptures, and architectural features bearing Alférez’s imprints can be seen throughout the city, from the Central Business District to the shores of Lake Pontchartrain and beyond. Young has gained unprecedented access to Alférez’s personal and family holdings and has constructed a beautiful picture of the life and work of this outstanding artist.

Young explores links between Alférez’s art and his motherland, international viewpoint, and Indigenous Nahua heritage, and it features more than 100 images of Alférez’s work in New Orleans and beyond. Enrique Alférez: Sculptor is the most recent entry in the well-received Louisiana Artists Biography series. The book will be the first in the series to center on sculpture and public art.

Available at major online retailers as well as independent booksellers, Enrique Alférez: Sculptor is $49.95. It is made possible with generous support from The Helis Foundation and members of The Historic New Orleans Collection’s 2019 Bienville Circle and also Laussat Society.

The virtual book launch took place on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. It was hosted on Zoom and was presented by The Helis Foundation’s Enrique Alferez Sculpture Garden at the New Orleans Botanical Gardens.

You can watch the recording of the book launch at the Historic New Orleans Collection’s Youtube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_0H2AifHs8g.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Community Policy
Ashley Lideau

Ashley Lideau

New Orleans, LA
55
Followers
48
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Bayou baby in the Big Easy!

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enrique Alférez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowler#Mexican#Indigenous Nahua#Laussat Society#The Helis Foundation#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
Ashley Lideau

Ogden Museum to hold 'Louisiana Contemporary' this year

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Ogden Museum of Southern Art will be hosting its annual event, “Louisiana Contemporary”, this year. The event was first launched in 2012, aimed to establish a medium that would bring forward the work of artists residing in Louisiana and accentuate the dynamism of art practice throughout the state. “Louisiana Contemporary” has since showcased 729 works by 450 artists.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Ashley Lideau

Contemporary Art Galleries in New Orleans

Contemporary Arts Center New Orleansartgeek.ioNEW ORLEANS, LA — Despite the destruction caused by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, New Orleans has a thriving, close-knit creative community that aspires to develop the city on the map as a world-class arts destination.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Ashley Lideau

French Quarter ghosts and history tour

NEW ORLEANS, LA — New Orleans is opening a ghostly and mysterious tour of the historic French Quarter, perfect to cool down your warm summer evening. It's no surprise that the French Quarter in New Orleans is rife with ghost encounters and strange happenings, given their unusual burial rituals, spooky religious practices and countless past disasters. The rich heritage of Louisiana Voodoo, along with the presence of their very own Voodoo Queen of New Orleans (Marie Laveau), ensures that magic pervades every street of the ancient river city. Voodoo, Hoodoo, Conjuremen, Ghosts, Vampires and other supernatural beings have all played a part in New Orleans' amazing tapestry of life (and death).
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Ashley Lideau

Five best gyms to get in shape in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Summer is the best time to get your body in shape for all the fun, and in New Orleans, you can find the best places to tone up. CrossFit NOLA was founded in 2010 and is New Orleans’ first and most experienced CrossFit facility. You can always get a workout no matter where you live or work, with three accessible sites throughout the city and one in Metairie.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Ashley Lideau

Summer Vacation Ideas in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA — There are many reasons to travel to New Orleans in the summer, from the festival, the delicious food, the discounts and many more exciting things to do. Here is the handy travel guide to make the most of your summer months in an extravagant yet affordable way.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Ashley Lideau

Reflecting on New Orleans' 1812 Great Hurricane

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The New Orleanians considered Katrina Hurricane to be the most severe natural disaster that occurred. However, during New Orleans’ history in August 1812, a similar hurricane appeared to swamp over the land. Many residents were dead or missing, constructions and facilities are destroyed and tore down. The 1812 hurricane was remembered as the most devastating disaster in history.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Ashley Lideau

Exploring New Orleans with $10 in your pocket? No problem!

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Can you explore New Orleans with only $10?. Well, yes, you can. You don’t have to be loaded to experience what New Orleans has to offer. Play a round of mini-golf at City Putt, take a ride on the streetcar, visit a Louisiana State Museum or see a movie, and more. Here are five things you can do in NOLA for $10 or less.