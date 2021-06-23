Enrique Alférez: Sculptor by Katie Bowler Young is available for purchase

Enrique Alférez by Katie Bowler Young

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The Historic New Orleans Collection hosted author Katie Bowler Young’s “Enrique Alférez: Sculptor” book launch.

Enrique Alférez, a Mexican native who was born in Zacatecas, lived for practically the entire twentieth century. After serving in the Mexican Revolution as a young man, he went to Texas, studied in Chicago, and initially arrived in Louisiana in 1929.

For almost 70 years, monuments, fountains, figurative sculptures, and architectural features bearing Alférez’s imprints can be seen throughout the city, from the Central Business District to the shores of Lake Pontchartrain and beyond. Young has gained unprecedented access to Alférez’s personal and family holdings and has constructed a beautiful picture of the life and work of this outstanding artist.

Young explores links between Alférez’s art and his motherland, international viewpoint, and Indigenous Nahua heritage, and it features more than 100 images of Alférez’s work in New Orleans and beyond. Enrique Alférez: Sculptor is the most recent entry in the well-received Louisiana Artists Biography series. The book will be the first in the series to center on sculpture and public art.

Available at major online retailers as well as independent booksellers, Enrique Alférez: Sculptor is $49.95. It is made possible with generous support from The Helis Foundation and members of The Historic New Orleans Collection’s 2019 Bienville Circle and also Laussat Society.

The virtual book launch took place on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. It was hosted on Zoom and was presented by The Helis Foundation’s Enrique Alferez Sculpture Garden at the New Orleans Botanical Gardens.

You can watch the recording of the book launch at the Historic New Orleans Collection’s Youtube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_0H2AifHs8g.

