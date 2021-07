The Lake Dallas man accused of trying to kidnap women this spring in the Corinth/south Denton area was indicted last month, according to Denton court documents. On April 3, in separate incidents, women in south Denton and Corinth reported that a man pulled up in his gray car, displayed a firearm and tried to get them into his car. One woman ran away, and the other got in his car for a short time before getting out and running away. In both cases, the driver left without further incident. Police put out statements about the incidents and descriptions of the suspect vehicle, and the next day, the vehicle was spotted on Old Alton Road near FM 2181. A police officer pulled the driver over and arrested him on suspicion of DWI.