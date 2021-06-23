Mandolin, a Livestream Success Story, Wants to Be a Mandatory App for In-Person Fans Now, Too

At last week’s Pollstar Live conference in Beverly Hills, one sentiment was very clear, whenever the subject arose of livestreaming as a new medium: No one expects that revolution to end just because quarantine finally has. And so you would have expected Mandolin to be doing a victory lap, after the company was named best streaming platform at last Wednesday’s Pollstar Awards. Mandolin didn’t even launch until June 1, 2020, months into the pandemic, yet made enough strides to be named best-in-class among a list of nominees that also included such well-regarded platforms as Veeps, LiveXLive and Nugs.net.