When the Denver Broncos used the 9th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Alabama cornerback Pat Surtain II, some labeled the former Crimson Tide star a ‘safe’ first pick for George Paton. Although you can look at it both ways, many were criticizing the pick for being ‘safe’ when Paton could have gone after Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, who was on the board for the Broncos as well.