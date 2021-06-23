Cancel
Indiana State

Indiana students sue over COVID-19 vaccine requirement

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BLOOMINGTON, Ind.) — Students at Indiana University filed a federal lawsuit Monday, suing the school over its COVID-19 vaccination requirement. The lawsuit alleges that the university violates students’ rights as well as Indiana’s vaccine passport law. The recently passed law prohibits state and local governments from creating or requiring vaccine passports. In the lawsuit, the students claim that they are being coerced into vaccination and that if they do not comply, they face “the threat of virtual expulsion from school.”

