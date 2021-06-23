Cancel
NBA

Pistons win lottery, land No. 1 pick in NBA draft

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 14 days ago

The Detroit Pistons won the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday and will have the first selection in next month's draft. The Houston Rockets will select second and the Cleveland Cavaliers will pick third when the draft takes place on July 29. The Rockets, Pistons and Orlando Magic had highest chances...

