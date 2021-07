The USD/ZAR continues to dance within a rather choppy tight price range and speculators who are capable of placing solid limit orders may find that they enjoy the trading landscape. From a risk/reward scenario the USD/ZAR continues to indicate technically there is more room to be seen if a downside trend were to develop. Resistance above has proven rather durable near the 14.44000 level, and there doesn’t seem much threat of the USD/ZAR suddenly challenging the 14.50000 mark. This doesn’t mean it cannot happen; just that technically it appears rather remote in the short term.