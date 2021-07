Euro 2020 has quickly gone up a few gears with the round of 16 games and a succession of huge nations exiting early - but Emgland are not one of them.A round of 16 victory over Germany at Wembley on Tuesday, Raheem Sterling inspiring a 2-0 win in front of around 40,000 supporters, means that Gareth Southgate’s side are through to the quarter-finals.This was the seventh of eight fixtures at this stage of the tournament, with just Sweden against Ukraine still to come - and the winners of that game will face the Three Lions.It will be a first...