NBA

Warriors land seventh and 14th picks in NBA draft

By Wes Goldberg, The Mercury News
 14 days ago

Golden State’s most likely scenario came to fruition, as the Warriors will have two picks in the top 14 of July 29’s NBA draft, including Minnesota’s first-round pick. The annual draft lottery awarded Golden State with the seventh and 14th overall picks. Golden State held the 14th and last spot in the lottery after missing the playoffs by losing the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament. That gave the Warriors just a 2.4% chance of moving up.

How The Golden State Warriors Can Create The Next Superteam: 3 Perfect Targets

The Golden State Warriors went as far as they could have possibly gone by missing the playoffs as they lost the play-in games. Stephen Curry was at his MVP best, averaging 32.0 PPG, but the team didn't have enough around him with Klay Thompson missing the entire season. But Warriors fans shouldn't fear, because a superteam could be on the way.
FanSided

Minnesota Timberwolves lose draft pick to Warriors in Lottery

The Minnesota Timberwolves lost their draft pick to the Golden State Warriors in the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery. The Golden State Warriors will pick seventh as a part of the Andrew Wiggins-D’Angelo Russell trade agreed upon prior to the 2020 NBA Trade Deadline. The Minnesota Timberwolves had the 6th-best odds...
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Warriors must offer Blazers for Damian Lillard

Screw it. Give them everything. Throw the kitchen sink. Trade everyone not named Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green on the Golden State Warriors. This is Damian Lillard we’re talking about. The fit isn’t great? Who cares? Again, this is Damian Lillard we’re talking about. The sweepstakes for the...
Hoops Rumors

A 2021 offseason preview for the Golden State Warriors

After bottoming out during the 2019-20 season, the Warriors appeared well-positioned to return to contention in the Western Conference in 2020-21. They were getting healthy and were poised to land a top young talent with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. However, just hours before the 2020 draft...
Golden State Warriors: Moving up in NBA Draft is not worth the price

Lately, there has been some talk of the Golden State Warriors potentially moving up in the 2021 NBA Draft to add another top prospect to their stash and solidify their core for the future. But, the cost of moving up and hindering their ability to win in the present is not worth the price. The Golden State Warriors should not take the risk of trading up in the 2021 NBA Draft and restricting their current core.
FanSided

Golden State Warriors: Collin Sexton is a sneaky trade target

The Golden State Warriors should be scouring the market for players they can add in the offseason. One name that has mostly flown under the radar is Collin Sexton, who would be a sneakily good pick-up under the right circumstances. Sexton, entering his fourth year with the Cleveland Cavaliers, has...
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reacts To Latest Klay Thompson News

Klay Thompson appears to be making some significant progress on his road to recovery. On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter posted a series of photos on Instagram. Complete with a grown-out fro and a bright yellow headband, Thompson showed NBA fans an inside look at his recent workout in the Warriors’ practice facility — getting up and down the court for the first time since his devastating preseason Achilles tendon tear last year.
Devin Booker pulls up to Suns game in crazy gold car

Devin Booker is riding in style. The Suns guard pulled up to Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Monday in a Chevrolet Caprice that featured gold wire-spoked wheels. Booker was captured behind the wheel of the vintage vehicle as he made his way into a parking garage near...
Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
FanSided

Golden State Warriors could land No. 1 overall pick via blockbuster trade with Detroit

Is the chance of this happening under one percent? Probably. But, did an NBA draft analyst say that it’s something the Pistons would look at? Yes. That said, after the NBA draft lottery, all eyes turned to the Detroit Pistons, who had former defensive mastermind, Ben Wallace, smiling from cheek to cheek as the team was awarded the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Could the Warriors pry it away from them?

