No.7 Mississippi State has secured their spot in the Bracket 2 Semi-Final at the 2021 NCAA College World Series after defeating Virginia 6-5 on Tuesday evening. Virginia’s loss dropped them to the Elimination Bracket where they’ll now have to face No.2 Texas in a “win or go home” contest on Thursday, June 24. It will be the first time the teams have played each other this season, and it’s taking place under dramatic circumstances at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. Click here to watch the game no 10: Texas vs Virginia from anywhere.