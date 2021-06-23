Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

What His Dark Materials' First Look At Season 3 Tells Us About The Amber Spyglass Adaptation

By Laura Hurley
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

His Dark Materials' second season finished airing on HBO back in late 2020 on some intense cliffhangers, and fans were lucky enough to get the renewal for a third and final season that will adapt Philip Pullman's The Amber Spyglass ahead of the finale. No premiere date for Season 3 has been announced just yet, but production has officially begun on the third season, and a first look at stars Dafne Keen and Amir Wilson on set reveals some details about what's on the way.

www.cinemablend.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philip Pullman
Person
Dafne Keen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#His Dark Materials#The Amber Spyglass#Hbo#Lyra Reunite#Justice League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & Videosshowbizjunkies.com

‘His Dark Materials’ Third and Final Season Begins Filming

Filming is now underway on the upcoming third season of His Dark Materials, based on the bestselling trilogy by Philip Pullman. The third – and final – season will bring to life the last book of Pullman’s trilogy, The Amber Spyglass. According to the official HBO and BBC One announcement,...
TV SeriesComicBook

His Dark Materials Season 3 Announces New Cast, Begins Production

HBO and BBC One have announced that filming has begun on the third and final season of His Dark Materials, the live-action adaptation of Philip Pullman's award-winning book series. The third season of the show is based on The Amber Spyglass, the final book in the series, and is confirmed to run eight episodes. An official description for the new season was revealed in the press release which reads: "Season three will see Will (Amir Wilson), the bearer of The Subtle Knife, and Lyra (Dafne Keen), the prophesied child, travel through multiple worlds to find and protect each other." His Dark Materials is produced by Bad Wolf in association with New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO.
TV SeriesMiddletown Press

Jamie Ward, Simon Harrison, Chipo Chung and More Join Final Season of 'His Dark Materials' (TV News Roundup)

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jamie Ward, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Simon Harrison, Chipo Chung and Amber Fitzgerald-Woolfe have joined the third and final season of “His Dark Materials,” directed by Amit Gupta, Charles Martin and Weronika Tofilska. The eight-episode season, which is currently in production, is based on “The Amber Spyglass,” the final novel...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Nevers Season 1B: 6 Quick Things We Know About The HBO Series' Return With New Episodes

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. In only six episodes, The Nevers became one of the most talked about shows on the 2021 Summer TV shows schedule (and for more than just what happened on screen), but without even finishing up its premiere season to completion. Due to a delay in production in the midst of a global pandemic and the exit of its creator, Joss Whedon, the imaginative period drama - which focuses on a group of people (mostly women) given extraordinary abilities after an alien spacecraft passes over Victorian England - has a while before it can debut any new episodes on HBO Max. However, in the following quick and convenient breakdown, we can tell when you can expect the next chapters of the story and more about The Nevers Season 1B, starting with how soon the cameras will start rolling again.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin Spinoff Cast Just Added A Star Trek Actress In Lead Role

With The Witcher fans waiting eagerly for Henry Cavill & Co. to drop Season 2 on the world, Netflix is busy continuing to expand the fantasy drama's narrative reach with various spinoffs. While not a ton of news has surfaced for the live-action prequel The Witcher: Blood Origin since its initial announcement, the streaming studio has now revealed that Star Trek: Discovery and Crazy Rich Asians star Michelle Yeoh is set to take on a leading role. I'll go ahead and predict that this is perfecto casting right from the jump.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

3 Benedict Cumberbatch Movies Are Blowing Up On Netflix

Looking back, was The Hobbit trilogy really such a great idea? An additional $2.9 billion in box office takings would certainly say yes, and there’s a whole lot of fans out there who got a real kick out of returning to Middle-earth, but there were just as many left crushingly disappointed by Peter Jackson’s second stab at the J.R.R. Tolkien mythology.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘The Witcher’ Prequel ‘Blood Origin’ Adds Michelle Yeoh

If you’ve been missing seeing Michelle Yeoh on your screen since she exited Star Trek: Discovery (on which she played two versions of Philippa Georgiou), you’re in luck. Yeoh has joined the cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin, the upcoming prequel to Netflix’s hit series. In the six-part, live-action limited series, which takes place in an elven world 1200 years before The Witcher, Yeoh will play Scían, “the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves.”
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Loki: 5 Massive Questions We Have Going Into The Final Episode Of The Marvel Series

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains massive spoilers for the fifth episode of Loki. If you have not yet watched it, read on at your own risk!. In the last month, Loki has taken us on one hell of a ride. From its very first episode onward it has served to make us reexamine not only everything that we know about the titular God of Mischief, but also everything that we know about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Each step of the way has provided excellent twists and turns that have challenged our expectations, and that very much includes the penultimate chapter, “Journey Into Mystery” – which brings the series’ main characters to the literal edge of all time. It’s hard to believe that there is only one episode left, especially because there are so many huge questions left for the series to answer.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ Kicks Off New Warner Bros Studios U.K. Virtual Stage

Warner Bros. Studios at Leavesden (WBSL), U.K., has expanded its facilities with the launch of three new sound stages and V Stage, a virtual production stage. “House of the Dragon,” HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel, is confirmed as the first production to use the new facilities. In addition to the extensive exterior backlot at the studios, V Stage will enable the series to expand upon its existing variety of international landscapes.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Game of Thrones' Visual Effects Producer Talks Bringing Dragons to Life on 10th Anniversary of Daenerys' Iconic Scene (Exclusive)

This past weekend marked the tenth anniversary of the Game of Thrones Season 1 finale, titled "Fire and Blood," and the dragons it introduced are still dominating the TV landscape. We caught up with visual effects producer Lucy Ainsworth-Taylor, who helped bring Drogon, Rhaegal and Viserion to life for the first time back in 2011 to reflect on their ongoing legacy. Like the rest of us, she is excited to see those hatchlings writ large in the upcoming prequel series House of the Dragon.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Game of Thrones creator promises a new ending

Say the end of Game of Thrones from HBO it’s controversial, it falls short. Two years after final from serie, the closing of the popular series remains a hot topic of conversation for a wide variety of reasons, including how the stories were resolved. Among the least pleased is the...
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Noah Hawley talks FX’s Alien TV series, confirms “it’s not a Ripley story”

Since picking up the IP as part of the 20th Century Fox acquisition, The Walt Disney Company has wasted little time in putting the Alien brand to use. The comic book license is already up and running at Marvel, and it was announced this past December that Ridley Scott is teaming with Fargo and Legion creator Noah Hawley to bring the franchise to the small screen for the very first time with a live-action TV series at FX.
TV SeriesWinter is Coming

Is there a season 9 of Game of Thrones?

It’s no secret among Game of Thrones fans that the show’s final season didn’t live up to the hype. But is the show over for good? Will there be a season 9 of Game of Thrones?. In short, no. Game of Thrones is over. It ended with eight seasons and...
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers For 7 July Revealed!

The bold and beautiful is one of the series that has a big fanbase and people are always on the edge when it comes to the show, it is a show that is going to make you feel a little more stylish and the reason is pretty simple that the fashion-inspired PYT’s and CEO’s are always looking pretty sharp and if you are planning to watch the series then it’s not too late and if you are falling behind then we are here to assist you to provide you with all of the information that is required by the audiences, we are going to be providing you with daily recaps and are going to make you updated about the recent happenings.
TV & VideosComicBook

Game of Thrones Star Comments On Controversial Scene

Lena Headey is currently promoting her new action flick, Gunpowder Milkshake, which she's starring in alongside Karen Gillan, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, and Angela Bassett. Headey is best known for playing Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones, so the series has come up during her recent press tour. While talking with Insider, Headey addressed the season six finale scene in which her character basically waterboards Septa Unella (Hannah Waddingham) with wine. Waddingham recently shared with Collider that filming that scene was, "other than childbirth, it was the worst day of my life."
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Apparently One Popular Star Trek: The Next Generation Villain Was Supposed To Be Way Different

Star Trek: The Next Generation had many iconic villains throughout its run, though few were as memorable as Data's "brother" Lore. The misguided Synth created before Data by Dr. Noonian Soong gave Data, Picard, and the rest of the crew plenty of trouble throughout the series, but apparently, that wasn't originally the intention for the character. In fact, Lore was originally envisioned to be an almost entirely different character, according to author and avid fan Larry Nemecek.

Comments / 0

Community Policy