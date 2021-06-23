Cancel
Pennington Gap, VA

Funding and Policies Main Topics in Pennington Gap Council Meeting

 13 days ago

Funding of projects and policy manual updates were the main topics in the Town of Pennington Gap’s Council Meeting on Monday. Assistant Town Manager Brian Skidmore supplied the bids that were requested for the repairs on the parking lot on Main Street and was asked to work Ron Bailey Contracting, who was the low bidder on the project, to find any cost saving plans that may be available to aide in lowing the overall cost along with a time frame to complete the work. The council also voted on a resolution that will enable federal funding opportunities related to the Hazard Mitigation Adoption Plan which aides in the case of a catastrophic incident such as floods, blizzards, etc. The town also discussed other grants that help with the lost revenue at the Lee Theatre, giving the Pennington Gap IDA funding to assist a new business, purchasing needed equipment along with other business. Town Manager Keith Harless requested the Town of Pennington Gap Town Council approve the latest draft of the town employee policy manual in Monday’s scheduled meeting. These changes were approved by the town council with the updates addressing social media policies. Mr. Harless also warned that additional amendments may be needed following the July 1st legalization of marijuana and, on other business noted that the exterior wall project of the Community Center was under way as well as reminding the council of the special ceremony to recognize Richard Garret for all the work he has done to aide the town will be held on Saturday, July the 3rd at 11:30am.

