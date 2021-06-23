Pittsburgh Pirates Rally in the 7th Inning to Defeat Chicago White Sox
Following a 6-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night the Pittsburgh Pirates are now 3-1 in their last 4 games. Baseball can be an emotional sport. Tuesday night at PNC Park those emotions were on display for the Pittsburgh Pirates. After allowing a go-ahead home run in the top of the 7th inning Pirate starting pitcher Tyler Anderson became very emotional in the dugout, hitting both the dugout wall and water cooler.rumbunter.com