Pittsburgh Pirates Rally in the 7th Inning to Defeat Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox (49-35) will battle the Minnesota Twins (35-48) in a four-game set showdown at Target Field in Minneapolis on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 8:10 PM ET. Chicago won the series opener over the Detroit Tigers at 8-5 on Friday but lost the next two games at 5-11 on Saturday and 5-6 on Sunday. Previously, the White Sox won the series over the Minnesota Twins by a sweep. In the next series, Chicago failed to score in the last two frames while driving eight base hits in a 5-8 loss to the Minnesota Twins in the opening match on Monday. Yoan Moncada and Leury Garcia earned two RBIs apiece with Moncada pitching in a triple while Jose Abreu added a solo homer to complete the scoring for the White Sox in the loss. Pitcher Dylan Cease earned the loss and dropped to 7-4 after giving away six earned runs on six base hits while striking out eight Minnesota batters in 5.1 innings of work.