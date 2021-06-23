Cancel
Pittsburgh Pirates Rally in the 7th Inning to Defeat Chicago White Sox

By Marty Leap
Following a 6-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night the Pittsburgh Pirates are now 3-1 in their last 4 games. Baseball can be an emotional sport. Tuesday night at PNC Park those emotions were on display for the Pittsburgh Pirates. After allowing a go-ahead home run in the top of the 7th inning Pirate starting pitcher Tyler Anderson became very emotional in the dugout, hitting both the dugout wall and water cooler.

MLBViva El Birdos

The St. Louis Cardinals should respectfully defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates

Let’s all acknowledge the last two games happened, take a deep breath, and realize it doesn’t mean anything. Losing two straight games to a bad team happens. It happens to every team in existence. There are 162 games. The 2019 Dodgers lost all four games they played against the 2019 Angels, who went 72-90 while the Dodgers won 106 games. No team can escape a bad series against a bad team. If the 106 win Dodgers can’t, the 2021 Cardinals certainly can’t.
MLBFinger Lakes Times

Seventh-inning response carries Pirates to victory over White Sox

PITTSBURGH — The lasting image from the Pirates’ 6-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox at PNC Park on Tuesday might well be Gregory Polanco jumping and cheering in front of the home dugout, the much maligned outfielder working his way from one end to the other in celebration. They’re...
MLBchatsports.com

Gamethread: White Sox at Pirates

The White Sox (43-29) are coming off their worst series of the season, as they lost all four to the Astros. This is the first four-game losing streak for the South Siders this season. Fortunately, they are no longer in Houston. Instead, the White Sox are in Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates (25-45), who are having another underwhelming season.
MLBMySanAntonio

Pirates rally for 6-3 win over skidding White Sox

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pinch-hitter Erik Gonzalez’s two-run single highlighted a four-run rally in the seventh inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the skidding Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Tuesday night. A three-run homer by pinch-hitter Yasmani Grandal in the top of the seventh put the White Sox ahead 3-2 after...
MLBDerrick

White Sox upend Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run double and the Chicago White Sox stopped a five-game losing streak, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Wednesday. Leury Garca added a home run as the AL Central leaders ended their longest skid of the season.
MLBlindyssports.com

Chicago White Sox

June 29 The scheduled opener of a four-game series between the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox was postponed Monday due to steady rain throughout the day in the Windy City. FULL STORY. June 26 The Seattle Mariners, who have won nine of 11, started a seven-game road trip with...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Pirates pin fifth straight loss on White Sox

Erik Gonzalez and Bryan Reynolds each drove in two runs Tuesday as the Pittsburgh Pirates handed the visiting Chicago White Sox their fifth straight loss, 6-3. Adam Frazier added a solo homer and walked and scored for the Pirates, who rode a four-run seventh inning to win for the third time in four games.
MLBwisr680.com

Pirates rally to to White Sox/Mars native Bednar earns first MLB win

The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Chicago White Sox 6-3 last night at PNC Park. Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Anderson was magnificent in his outing until giving up a pinch-hit three-run home run in the seventh inning that gave the White Sox a 3-2 lead, but the Bucs came right back with four-runs in the bottom of the inning for the victory.
MLBleadertimes.com

Grandal, White Sox end 5-game skid, defeat Pirates 4-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yasmani Grandal hit a tworun double and the Chicago White Sox stopped a fivegame losing streak, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Wednesday. Leury García added a home run as the AL Central leaders ended their longest skid of the season. Chicago starter Dylan Cease (6-3) bounced back from a rough outing to work 5 2/3 innings, allowing […]
MLBmyradioworks.net

Twins fall to White Sox after ninth inning rally

A ninth inning rally by the Minnesota Twins fell short as the White Sox held on for a 7-6 win last night in Chicago. The Twins trailed 7-2 after five innings, but scored three times in the eighth inning to make it 7-5, added a run in the ninth to make it 7-6 and left the tying run stranded at third base. Josh Donaldson gave the Twins a 2-0 with a homer in the first, but the White Sox responded by pounding Twins starter Kenta Maeda for seven runs in four-and-two-thirds innings of work. He took the loss. Nelson Cruz had three hits for Minnesota. Lucas Giolito (gee-uh-lee-toh) was the winning pitcher. Both teams are 2-2 in their last four games. Game two of what is now a three-game series is scheduled for tonight at 7:10 P-M.
MLBPosted by
670 The Score

White Sox lose 8-5 to Twins

Rookie Bailey Ober pitched five scoreless innings for his first major league victory, Max Kepler homered twice and the Minnesota Twins held off the Chicago White Sox, 8-5, on Monday night.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal might be out vs. Twins

Tony La Russa's postgame Zoom call with the media got off to a much later start than normal Monday night after the White Sox dropped the series opener with the Minnesota Twins 8-5 in Minneapolis. The timing had nothing to do with the fact the American League Central-leading White Sox...
MLBSportsGrid

Christian Yelich to Sit Sunday Against Pirates

Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich will sit out of Sunday’s finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates. https://twitter.com/FantasyLabsMLB/status/1411688782236114947. Yelich last played in the Brewers’ 11-2 victory over the Pirates Saturday, going 1-for-5 with a double. A regular fixture in the Brewers’ lineup, Yelich has appeared in 51 games this season, hampered by stints on the injured list because of a back injury. He is slashing .252/.414/.499 with five home runs. Among batters with at least 200 plate appearances, he ranks fourth in OBP, behind Max Muncy, Buster Posey and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins 7/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Chicago White Sox (49-35) will battle the Minnesota Twins (35-48) in a four-game set showdown at Target Field in Minneapolis on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 8:10 PM ET. Chicago won the series opener over the Detroit Tigers at 8-5 on Friday but lost the next two games at 5-11 on Saturday and 5-6 on Sunday. Previously, the White Sox won the series over the Minnesota Twins by a sweep. In the next series, Chicago failed to score in the last two frames while driving eight base hits in a 5-8 loss to the Minnesota Twins in the opening match on Monday. Yoan Moncada and Leury Garcia earned two RBIs apiece with Moncada pitching in a triple while Jose Abreu added a solo homer to complete the scoring for the White Sox in the loss. Pitcher Dylan Cease earned the loss and dropped to 7-4 after giving away six earned runs on six base hits while striking out eight Minnesota batters in 5.1 innings of work.
MLBPosted by
Action News Jax

LEADING OFF: Rangers RHP Gibson, White Sox RHP Lynn to start

A look at what’s happening around the majors Wednesday:. The Chicago White Sox are going to be without catcher Yasmani Grandal for four to six weeks because of a torn tendon in his left knee. Grandal got hurt during an at-bat in Monday’s loss in Minnesota. Grandal was hitting just .188 as Chicago’s starting catcher, but he had a .388 on-base percentage in 63 games to go with 14 home runs and 38 RBIs. Zack Collins takes over behind the plate with Grandal out. Seby Zavala was brought up from the minors, but the AL Central leaders could look to add a veteran catcher.
MLBNBC Sports

White Sox catcher Grandal out 4-6 weeks with torn tendon in left knee

MINNEAPOLIS — Catcher Yasmani Grandal was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday by the Chicago White Sox with a torn tendon in his left knee. Grandal was injured during an at-bat in Monday’s loss in Minnesota. Chicago estimated Grandal will be out approximately four to six weeks. “It was...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox give very bad news on Yasmani Grandal

It is hard to think of a team in the history of Major League Baseball that has sustained as many injuries to consequential people like the 2021 Chicago White Sox. Everyone knows about Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert, and Nick Madrigal as far as long-term injuries. They have also had other players hit the 10-day IL like Michael Kopech, Tim Anderson, Adam Engel, Adam Eaton, Lance Lynn, and Billy Hamilton. Now, Yasmani Grandal is the latest to join that list.

