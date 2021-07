Former Telegram intern Gail Monds graduated from the University of Michigan this past April and now holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Screen Studies. Monds interned with the Telegram for one semester as part of the requirements for completing the Journalism and Screen Studies program. She previously enjoyed a career in engineering, holding both bachelor's and master's degrees in Civil Engineering. She had previously attended Michigan Technological and Wayne State Universities. Monds was employed with the Army Corps of Engineers in Detroit, beginning in 1985 and retiring in 2019.