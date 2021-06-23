Cancel
NBA draft: Can Cade Cunningham save the Detroit Pistons?

By Sravan Gannavarapu
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, the Detroit Pistons won the NBA Draft Lottery and the top overall pick in the NBA draft, which will likely be used to select Cade Cunningham. The former Oklahoma State prospect is viewed by many to be the best of a rather interesting draft class that has plenty of talent, though it doesn’t have the sizzling appeal of a surefire top pick. The Pistons, meanwhile, have the first overall pick for the first time since 1970, when they took Hall of Famer Bob Lanier.

