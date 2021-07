Simon Cowell says he’s never seen a group like The Other Direction during the quintet’s audition for “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday, June 22. And for the guy who put together One Direction, Fifth Harmony, Il Divo and so many other pop sensations, that’s indeed saying something. And TOD, which bills itself as “The World’s Gayest Boy Band,” is hoping his words resonate for a good, long run on the show — and beyond.