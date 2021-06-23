Madden 22 delivers on Franchise Mode improvements
EA assured fans that Franchise mode would be getting love in Madden NFL 22 and it seems they are delivering on that promise. After finally revealing Madden 22 last week, one of the first all access deep dives for this year’s game focused on Franchise. Many fan-requested features are making their way into the game with Madden 22 and although not every promised feature will be available at launch, there’s a lot for fans to be excited about.apptrigger.com