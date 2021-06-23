Madden 22 delivers on Franchise Mode improvements

I feel like I’ve been united with an old friend this week – Madden. It also makes me miss an old friend – Madden. Confused? Allow to attempt to explain. I hadn’t played Madden in years and this week I sat down with a friend and played a couple games of Madden. The first one I got blown out but I like to think it was just a warm up game, getting myself familiar once again with the franchise video game I spent so much of my childhood and some of my young adulthood playing. That first game I was also playing as the LA Chargers (I just hit random and let the game pick my team) and I played the second game as the Cowboys and got the win, I’m guessing a sense of familiarity with the team might have played a slight favor in my advantage. Either way, there was something comforting and nostalgic about playing the game. Like I said, I felt like I was reunited with an old friend.