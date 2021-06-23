Cancel
NFL

Madden 22 delivers on Franchise Mode improvements

By Matthew Liebl
FanSided
FanSided
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEA assured fans that Franchise mode would be getting love in Madden NFL 22 and it seems they are delivering on that promise. After finally revealing Madden 22 last week, one of the first all access deep dives for this year’s game focused on Franchise. Many fan-requested features are making their way into the game with Madden 22 and although not every promised feature will be available at launch, there’s a lot for fans to be excited about.

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

#American Football#Ea#Franchise Staff#Weekly Strategy And#Gameplans#Madden 22
