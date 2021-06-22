Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Why Barnaby Joyce telling Parliament he has a 'vested interest' in women's safety because he has four daughters sparked laughter from Labor politicians

By Charlie Moore, Political Reporter For Daily Mail Australia
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 16 days ago

Barnaby Joyce insisted he has a 'vested interested' in women's safety because he is the father of four daughters, sparking laughter from Labor politicians who are concerned about his treatment of women.

In his first appearance as Deputy Prime Minister after overthrowing Michael McCormack, Mr Joyce was quizzed about comments from Australian Women in Agriculture founder Alana Johnson who said his return showed the Coalition was 'obviously not listening' to women's concerns.

Mr Joyce stood down as Nationals Leader three years ago after his extra-marital affair with staffer Vikki Campion was made public at the same time as a woman accused him of sexually harassing her after an event in Canberra.

A National Party investigation into the harassment claims, which Mr Joyce denies, was inconclusive due to a lack of evidence.

In Question Time on Tuesday, Labor MP for Franklin in Tasmania, Julie Collins, asked Mr Joyce how he responds to the concerns of women in agriculture.

He replied: 'I thank the member for her question. Might I say, as a father of four daughters...'

At that point he was interrupted by incredulous laughter from Labor MPs who were amused by his attempt to evoke his daughters to prove he cares about women.

The Speaker told them to quieten down before My Joyce continued: 'I have an incredible vested interest in making sure women in agriculture and every section of society have the best opportunity in the safest environment they could possibly live in.'

Earlier this year Mr Morrison was ridiculed for saying he empathised with former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins's rape allegation because he has two girls.

'Jenny and I spoke last night and she said to me, you have to think about this as a father. What would you want to happen if it were our girls,' he said.

Sexual abuse survivor and Australian of the Year Grace Tame said: 'It shouldn't take having daughters to have a conscience'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zckZk_0acYyxQE00
Natalie Joyce (centre) with daughters Bridgette, Julia, Caroline, and Odette
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ku7fn_0acYyxQE00
In a fiery Question Time Mr Joyce also said he would stand up for coal jobs in regional Queensland and New South Wales

In a fiery Question Time Mr Joyce also said he would stand up for coal jobs in regional Queensland and New South Wales and also told Labor leader Anthony Albanese that he wanted him to keep his job for years to come because he was an easy opponent.

On Monday morning Mr Mr Joyce's young sons restlessly climbed on their mother Vikki Campion while he was sworn in as Deputy Prime Minister for the second time after staging a spectacular political comeback.

The father of six - who has four daughters from his collapsed marriage and two sons with his former staffer Campion - reclaimed leadership of the Nationals in a party vote on Monday.

The leader of the National Party - which is in a Coalition with Scott Morrison's Liberal Party - holds the role of Deputy Prime Minister when in government.

Ms Joyce's 24-year marriage to Natalie collapsed in December 2017 and two months later it was revealed he had been having an affair with his former media advisor Ms Campion.

In February 2018 it was revealed the pair were expecting a child in a Daily Telegraph front page which featured a picture of a pregnant Ms Campion under the headline 'Bundle of Joyce'.

The Nationals leader initially claimed the child may not be his, insisting the identity of the father was a 'grey area' - but said he would not take a paternity test and would raise the boy named Sebastian as his.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mWT5e_0acYyxQE00
Re-elected Leader of the Nationals, Barnaby Joyce poses for a photograph with partner Vikki Campion and sons Sebastian and Thomas
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

198K+
Followers
76K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Julie Collins
Person
Anthony Albanese
Person
Barnaby Joyce
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vested Interest#Parliament#Rape#Australian#Coalition#Labor Mp#The National Party#Liberal Party#Daily Telegraph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
Country
Australia
Related
PoliticsTennessee Tribune

Australian Treasurer Defends Pre-poll Car Park Fund

CANBERRA, Australia — Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has defended allocating AU$660 million ($500 million) to commuter car parks in Liberal and marginal seats before the last federal election. Joshua Anthony Frydenberg is an Australian politician who has been federal treasurer and deputy leader of the Liberal Party since August 2018....
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Mark McGowan brutally roasts Barnaby Joyce over his fine for not wearing a mask at a petrol station as he defends footy players caught up in face covering furore

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan has burned Barnaby Joyce for his coronavirus breach as he defended AFL players' inept mask wearing. West Coast and Fremantle stars shared a plane from Perth to Melbourne on Tuesday, with several players slammed for not correctly wearing their masks. In his coronavirus press conference...
Barnaby JoycePosted by
TheConversationAU

What is Barnaby Joyce's 'women' problem? And why does it matter?

There has been a mixed reaction to Barnaby Joyce’s return to leader of the federal National Party and deputy prime minister. Even some within his own party have expressed concern at his return to centre stage. There are multiple reasons why Joyce’s restoration has failed to garner greater enthusiasm. One concern relates to the optics of a leadership change. These events are rarely well received by the public and often lead to in-fighting and instability. They also tend to further strain public trust in the political class, particularly when the politicians involved have issued full-throated denials that a spill...
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Stunning moment federal parliament is told Barnaby Joyce is a 'possible close contact' of a positive Covid case from the Sydney outbreak - but pictures show the Deputy PM looking unconcerned

Barnaby Joyce was forced to sit out Question Time on Thursday after being identified as a possible close contact of a positive Covid-19 case. Defence minister Peter Dutton, who is also the government's Leader of the House, announced the news at the beginning of Question Time on Thursday. The close...
Australiathewestsidegazette.com

Australian Labor Party Demands Answers On Commuter Car Park Splurge

CANBERRA, Australia — The Australian Labor Party continues to apply pressure on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to explain why hundreds of millions of dollars were spent building car parks in coalition seats, which is being described as an industrial scale rort. A scathing auditor-general’s report has found the AU$660 million...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

People could be charged for lateral flow tests from next month, government reveals

People could be charged for lateral flow tests from next month, under plans being considered by the government.The tests are only guaranteed to be free until the end of July, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has revealed.“A statement will be forthcoming about whether or not it will be extended beyond that,” a spokesperson told The Independent.Labour immediately condemned the looming rethink, saying it “beggars belief” with a third Covid wave underway and infections set to surge in the weeks to come.The potential U-turn comes just three months after the launch of a high-profile campaign urging everybody...
Public HealthPosted by
TheConversationAU

Morrison's 'new deal' for a return to post-COVID normal is not the deal most Australians want

All-encompassing crises like a pandemic can expose systemic flaws and failures in government and society, clearing the decks for radical reform and renovation. The question is in which direction and in whose interests. Last week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a four-phase plan to lead Australia out of the COVID-19 crisis. The plan was devoid of numbers, facts, targets or commitments. But Morrison nonetheless declared it to be a “New Deal”. It would be tempting, but mistaken, to pass this off as just one more politician riffing off US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who coined the phrase in 1932. Yet, the disruption caused...
Healthvidanewspaper.com

Disability Advocates Slam Vaccine Rollout In Australia

CANBERRA, Australia — Forgotten. Disregarded. Dehumanized. That’s how people living with disabilities feel about Australia’s “debacle” of a vaccine rollout. Sam Connor has muscular dystrophy, heart and lung issues and uses a wheelchair. After much trying, the People With Disabilities Australia president secured her first vaccine on July 3. The...
Traveldallassun.com

Podcast with Michelle Grattan: Julia Banks and international travel caps

As well as her usual interviews with experts and politicians about the news of the day, Politics with Michelle Grattan now includes "Word from The Hill", where all things political will be discussed with members of The Conversations's politics team. In this episode, politics + society deputy editor Judith Ireland...
EntertainmentPosted by
TheConversationAU

The 'madness' of Julia Banks — why narratives about 'hysterical' women are so toxic

On Monday night, former Liberal MP Julia Banks spoke to Laura Tingle on 7.30. In the detailed interview about her new book, Power Play, she described how Scott Morrison’s office began backgrounding against her when Banks told the prime minister she was quitting politics and making it public. The spin allegedly put on the story was that she had a “complete sort of emotional breakdown” and had not “coped” with the coup that saw Malcolm Turnbull replaced by Morrison in 2018. By the time Banks’ announcement reached the media, the narrative was already set. When Morrison fronted journalists he merely had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy