There's no doubt that Roger Federer is one of the most successful tennis players in the world, and he has the list of wins to back up his celebrity status. According to the Olympics website, the tennis ace has won the Wimbledon title eight times ... you read that right, EIGHT TIMES. He's also accomplished 20 Grand Slam wins, which makes him one of the best to ever live. ATP Tour reports that his first career win dates back to 2001, where Federer came out on top in Milan. After that, his career has been filled with awards, accolades, and plenty of victories.