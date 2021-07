Toronto Blue Jays and Miami Marlins will meet in action at the loanDepot Park to open a doubleheader on Tuesday. The Blue Jays are coming off a win in their series against the Baltimore Orioles. The Blue Jays is an even 35-35 and places fourth place in the American League East standings with seven games behind the division leader Boston Red Sox. The Miami Marlins were shut out by the Chicago Cubs in the finale of a three-game series which gives the Marlins a record of 31-40 and last place in the NL East Division with eight games behind the New York Mets.