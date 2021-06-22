Cancel
Woman in her 80s is found dead in Essex house as woman in her 60s is arrested for murder

By Lydia Catling For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 18 days ago

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman in her 80s was found dead inside a property in Essex.

Emergency services, including Essex Police, rushed to the property in Grays, Thurrock, shortly after 5pm this afternoon.

They received reports that an elderly woman was unresponsive and she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q95co_0acYygf700
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman in her 80s was found dead inside a property in Grays, Essex. Pictured: Emergency services at the scene
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbAm9_0acYygf700
Emergency services, including Essex Police, rushed to the property in Grays, Thurrock, shortly after 5pm this afternoon

A 60-year-old local woman, who is believed to be known to the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Essex Police confirmed that they do not believe there is any wider threat to the community.

A spokesperson at Essex Police said: 'Detectives have launched a murder investigation in Grays this evening, Monday, June 21.

'We were called to an address on Lenmore Avenue shortly after 5pm to reports that the victim, a woman in her 80s, was unresponsive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Unjyz_0acYygf700
A 60-year-old local woman, who is believed to be known to the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2khmiD_0acYygf700
The police received reports that an elderly woman was unresponsive and she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene on Monday

'Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene. A 60-year-old local woman, known to the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

'We do not believe that there is any threat to the wider public.'

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call police on 101 or submit a form on the Essex Police website, quoting incident number 1019 of 21 June.

Alternatively, those who would prefer to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dQwlK_0acYygf700
Essex Police confirmed that they do not believe there is any wider threat to the community.
Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

