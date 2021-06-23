Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarke County, AL

Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 10:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. Target Area: Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Leroy affecting Clarke and Washington Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Tombigbee River Near Leroy. * Until further notice. * At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 27.3 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 27.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain above flood stage until further notice, but fall to 24.9 feet by Monday morning. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Flooding of low lying farm and pasturelands begins. Cattle in low lying areas should be moved to higher ground.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
County
Washington County, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Leroy, AL
County
Clarke County, AL
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cattle#Tombigbee River#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
AmericasPosted by
Reuters

Haitian president assassinated at home in 'barbaric act' -PM

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 7 (Reuters) - Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead by unidentified attackers in his private residence overnight in an "inhuman and barbaric act" and his wife was injured, Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said on Wednesday. He said the police and army had the security situation under...
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Britney Spears' attorney to resign from conservatorship case

Britney Spears' attorney filed a motion to resign as her counsel Tuesday, almost two weeks after Spears testified that she wanted to choose her own attorney in her conservatorship. Samuel D. Ingham III, who was appointed to Spears' case in 2008, said in documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior...
Chapel Hill, NCCBS News

Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones declines UNC job after tenure controversy

Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones announced Tuesday that she has declined a tenured professorship at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She made the announcement exclusively on "CBS This Morning" following weeks of controversy surrounding her job status at the university. "I've decided to decline the offer...
MusicPosted by
Fox News

Gwen Stefani's wedding veil held a sweet tribute to her kids and Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani wore a bridal veil that paid tribute to her newly blended family. The 51-year-old pop star had Blake Shelton’s name embroidered onto her veil along with her three sons: Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12 and Apollo, 7. Stefani also included her own name to complete the veiled family tree, according to Vera Wang’s business Instagram account.

Comments / 0

Community Policy