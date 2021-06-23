Cancel
Merrick County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Merrick, Nance by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 21:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Merrick; Nance The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Nance County in central Nebraska Northwestern Merrick County in central Nebraska * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 912 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fullerton, or 35 miles northeast of Grand Island, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Fullerton around 915 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Archer and Central City. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

