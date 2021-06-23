St. Tammany Art Association presents Serious Traits III by Tiffany Nesbit

Serious Traits III by Tiffany Nesbit

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The St. Tammany Art Association or STAA presents its latest exhibition, Serious Traits III | Tiffany Nesbit. This exhibition will be from Saturday, July 10 to Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Tiffany Nesbit was born in New Orleans and grew up in a small bayou town. Grows in a family of creatives, Nesbit’s inspiration for this exhibition comes from her personal past, present, and future living in both rural and urban areas of the southern United States.

In this exhibition, Nesbit’s works feature small individual characters tied together to make larger bundles and layers. Those various bundles depict the fullness or chaos that could occur when individual persons go into larger groups. The structure of the bundles are combined from materials taken from the side of the roads, construction waste, farming equipment, rusted vessels, and many more. The structures then mixed with handmade elements such as ceramics, plants, paper, fabric, house paints, and ropes.

The sculptures will never be shown the same twice since they will forever change into new piles. Tiffany Nesbit’s works will make sense of play and humor when the visitor interacts with the sculptures. The visitor will be allowed to touch and re-arrange the pieces.

Reflecting on her work, Nesbit says: “The components that create industrial objects and organic structures are associated with each other in unpredictable ways. I am interested in searching for their similar attributes and using these characters to create a visual formula that constructs a compromise between the industrial and the natural. My work is the outcome of a fantasized environment, which makes peace with nature and the industrial world we live in: warping processed inorganic goods into forms that appear raw.”

