Why two neighbouring, run-down houses are on the market for $4million EACH - and it has NOTHING to do with being in a desirable location

By Stephen Johnson, Economics Reporter For Daily Mail Australia
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 16 days ago

Two neighbouring, run-down houses are each on the market for $4 million despite hardly being in an ultra-desirable location.

The 1930s bungalows at Homebush in Sydney's west are already surrounded by high-rise apartments, making them prime pickings for a developer.

The four-bedroom houses on Loftus Crescent are each selling for far more than Sydney's median house price of $1.186 million, CoreLogic data showed.

For that kind of money, $4million can buy a very nice, four-bedroom home near the ocean at Avalon on Sydney's Northern Beaches or a four-bedroom luxury house at Woollahra, in the eastern suburbs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IcLeM_0acYy3W900
Two neighbouring rundown houses are each on the market for $4million despite hardly being in an ultra-desirable location

The Homebush houses, near a train station, are being marketed as having 'multi-storey development potential'.

Unique Property Real Estate sales agent Edward Rojas, who is selling both properties, said 70 people, mainly developers, had expressed interest in the houses, with interest rates at record lows.

'A lot of developers are just buying them to knock it down and develop,' he told Daily Mail Australia.

'Most people in this market, due to interest rates, are driven by greed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G2Nai_0acYy3W900
The 1930s bungalows at Homebush in Sydney's west are already surrounded by high-rise apartments, making them prime pickings for a developer

'It's not about housing anymore, it's about money.

'I can show you a client list of 70 people that would like to buy the property.'

While $4 million sounds expensive, Mr Rojas said the new owners could get an even higher price if Strathfield council rezoned the area to allow 12-storey apartment towers, instead of the existing eight-storey limit.

'It makes it look expensive but it can make it look very cheap,' Mr Rojas said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iHYJF_0acYy3W900
The four-bedroom houses on Loftus Crescent are each on the market for $4million - a level significantly higher than Sydney's median house price of $1.186million, CoreLogic data showed

'The land and the price of that land is driven by the floor space ratio the council will allow.'

The sellers, who have lived there for 25 and 30 years, were prepared to wait to get a higher price, having put the houses on the market four months ago.

The sales are contingent on the council giving development approval for an apartment tower.

Even without developers circling, Sydney's median house prices has surged by 15.1 per cent since January, with three of Australia's big four banks offering fixed mortgage rates of less than 2 per cent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ypsfu_0acYy3W900
Unique Property Real Estate sales agent Edward Rojas, who is selling both properties, said 70 developers had expressed interest in the houses, with interest rates at record lows

In Budget papers released on Tuesday, the NSW Treasury predicted the surge in house prices would peak 'around late-2021'.

'As higher prices encourage more owners to sell, this will work to limit house price growth over time,' it said.

'In addition, higher prices are expected to price out more potential buyers, weighing on demand.'

Comments / 0

Community Policy