Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Queensland lifts its travel restrictions with Victoria but remains closed to Sydney as the state records just one new Covid case

By Michael Pickering
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 18 days ago

Queensland has lifted travel restrictions on visitors from Melbourne as the state recorded just one new overnight Covid case of community transmission.

'That is great news for people there,' Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said at a press conference on Tuesday.

'I know there is a lot of people that would have had their holidays booked to Queensland, so Doctor Young is comfortable with the way Victoria is at and we will keep a close eye on NSW.'

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D'ath said restrictions would remain on people travelling from identified Sydney hotspots.

She warned Queenslanders against travelling to greater Sydney after new exposure sites were identified by NSW contact tracers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Sm9C_0acYy1kh00
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk fronts the media to announce one new community case in the state on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v0Tn0_0acYy1kh00
The Portuguese Family Centre at Ellen Grove in Brisbane's south which the Portuguese flight attendant and the latest community case in Queensland both attended last Saturday evening. All those who attended the centre are now in home quarantine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33XcWh_0acYy1kh00
Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young said early investigations suggest the Portuguese flight attendant found to be positive last Sunday had been infected through transmission from another hotel guest to a quarantine staff member at the hotel

The new community case is linked to the flight attendant who tested positive last Sunday.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young said that the new case was a man in his 60s who was currently in home quarantine.

He had visited the Portuguese Family Centre in Ellen Grove in Brisbane's south, which the flight attendant had also attended on Saturday evening.

'He went into home quarantine the next day when he was contacted,' she said

Another two cases have been detected in hotel quarantine.

It was revealed that all 36 people who had attended the Portuguese restaurant on the southern outskirts of Brisbane 7.00 and 7.50pm on Saturday night had now entered home quarantine.

'We are going to be making sure that we keep a really close eye on all of those people who went to that Portuguese Family Centre, and it’s very important that we monitor them because we don’t want them out in the community,' Ms Palaszczuk said.

Early investigations by Queensland Health suggest the flight attendant had been infected through transmission from another hotel guest to a quarantine staff member at the hotel.

'We know that the staff member escorted one of the positive cases from Mongolia from their room to the ambulance so that they could be transported to hospital, and we have the genome sequence from that gentleman,' Ms Young told reporters.

'Then that staff member, who was fully vaccinated, as was the gentleman from Mongolia... after escorting that gentleman to the ambulance, [the staff member] went to a higher level in the building and swabbed the lady who came from Portugal.

'The lady from Portugal has then ended up with exactly the same virus as the gentleman from Mongolia.'

Genome sequencing results confirmed the flight attendant had contracted the Alpha variant of the disease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TqB8h_0acYy1kh00
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk receiving her COVID-19 vaccination on June 7
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01h8tB_0acYy1kh00
People line up to receive a coronavirus vaccination at the Rocklea Showgrounds in Brisbane earlier in June. The Premier had warned the state is running out of supply for second shots

Ms Palaszczuk also repeated earlier concerns about vaccine supply during the press conference.

'We are seeing our vaccination rates skyrocket in the state and what we need from the federal government is constant supply,' she said.

'We’ve got to make sure we have second doses. The rules keep changing and we have to keep up with what’s been given to us.'

Meanwhile, NSW recorded five locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night, two of which were announced yesterday morning.

NSW Health has also been notified of seven new locally acquired cases overnight. These cases will be included in tomorrow's numbers.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

200K+
Followers
76K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annastacia Palaszczuk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queensland Government#A Gentleman#Covid#Portuguese#Queensland Health#Nsw Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Travel Restrictions
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Health
News Break
Travel
Country
Portugal
News Break
Public Health
Place
Sydney
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Related
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Sydney’s two-week lockdown is extended for another seven days

Sydney’s two-week lockdown has been extended for another week due to the vulnerability of an Australian population largely unvaccinated against Covid-19, officials said. New South Wales state health minister Brad Hazzard said: “The situation we’re in now is largely because we haven’t been able to get the vaccine that we need.”
Public HealthThe Guardian

Queensland Covid update: premier Annastacia Palaszczuk lifts Brisbane lockdown despite five new cases

Brisbane’s lockdown ended at 6pm on Saturday despite the state recording five new Covid-19 cases, including one not linked to an existing outbreak. Queensland’s premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, told reporters on Saturday morning that the state was “not out of the woods yet” and that some restrictions, including mask mandates, would remain in place, but that the snap lockdown announced last week would end.
Public HealthPosted by
MercuryNews

Sydney, Australia, extends lockdown into a third week

CANBERRA, Australia — Sydney’s two-week lockdown has been extended for another week due to the vulnerability of an Australia population largely unvaccinated against COVID-19, officials said on Wednesday. “The situation we’re in now is largely because we haven’t been able to get the vaccine that we need,” New South Wales...
Health ServicesCIO

How NSW Health IT deployed its Sydney COVID-19 vaccination centre

Just months ago, Australia seemed to have the COVID-19 pandemic control. The population was getting back to work and life began to seem like it had returned to normal. But this serious virus has reared its head again with quarantine leaks resulting in new outbreaks and a fresh round of mini government-mandated lockdowns in Victoria, New South Wales, and Queensland. Now, a year and a half into the global pandemic, just over 4% of Australians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which lags behind other Western nations by significant margins.
Public HealthMetro International

Sydney faces COVID-19 lockdown extension amid record 2021 cases

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian authorities on Friday pleaded with Sydney’s five million residents to stay home, warning a three-week lockdown may be extended as they struggle to control a COVID-19 outbreak, with the city reporting the biggest rise in local cases in 2021. Hundreds of extra police patrolled parts of...
Public HealthImperial Valley Press Online

The Latest: Australia to tighten restrictions in Sydney

SYDNEY — Australian authorities are further tightening restrictions in Sydney after reporting 44 new community cases, the largest number since a coronavirus outbreak began there last month. The city of more than 5 million is already in lockdown. New South Wales State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said new restrictions would limit...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Police crack down on virus-riddled south-west Sydney announcing a 'surge' of 100 officers into the area in a major operation starting at 7am TOMORROW

Police will crack down on Delta virus riddled areas of south-west Sydney beginning at 7am on Friday morning after Premier Gladys Berejiklian pleaded with people to stop visiting the homes of friends and families. Senior officers announced they would launch a major operation targeting three major council areas - Canterbury-Bankstown,...
Public HealthThe Guardian

What went wrong: how Delta exposed the NSW approach to Covid

As life was returning to pre-lockdown normal in most of Australia, the New South Wales premier, Gladys Berejiklian, on Friday announced tighter restrictions for the state, having previously been reluctant to lock down at all. The state’s health minister, Brad Hazzard, said on Friday: “Right now, here in greater Sydney,...
AnimalsThe Independent

Surfers stalked by sharks in dramatic footage filmed from helicopter

A news helicopter filmed the terrifying moment several massive sharks stalked surfers at Australia’s famous Bondi Beach. The dramatic footage shows one predator approaching a surfer sitting on a red board, getting within metres of the person before it turns away. Dozens of surfers can be seen waiting to catch the next wave at the popular Sydney spot as several sharks loiter nearby.

Comments / 0

Community Policy