Definitely enjoyed it!

For some unknown reason, I get a Clowney/Lattimore type of vibe with the Shaw recruitment. Mack Brown can build something presentable at unc, and it has to start with the national recruits right there in NC choosing to stay home. I have no reason to believe that Shaw could be drawn to unc, but something about him just feels Clowney-ish, i.e., he stays in-state to help build momentum for the home state school despite being able to chose a perennial power to win championships... is there anything, or any tie that he might have to unc? I'm referring to something off the radar like a sibling or very close relative at unc, a relative that was a unc star maybe in another sport, or something that we just don't typically pay attention to as a recruiting tool?