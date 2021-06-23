Cancel
Public Health

153 Houston hospital workers fired, resign over refusal to get Covid-19 vaccine

By The Associated Press
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 14 days ago
Dallas — More than 150 employees at a Houston hospital system who refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine have been fired or resigned after a judge dismissed an employee lawsuit over the vaccine requirement. A spokesperson for Houston Methodist hospital system said 153 employees either resigned in the two-week suspension...

