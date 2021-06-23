Cancel
Fort Smith, AR

Jan. 6 was a test of character

Southwest Times Record
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJan. 6 was a test of character for this country, with Republicans intent on making matters worse. By the way, keeping character and Republican in the same sentence gave me pause, if not heartburn, so I chewed a few antacid tablets, took a deep breath and stayed true to my craft. Mitch McConnell and his fellow travelers stayed true to themselves, turning a blind eye to the Constitution. Who needs a scrap of paper when there are lies to tell and a mob to mislead?

