Onondaga County, New York –The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office will host its fourth annual summer Youth Law Enforcement Academy. The Sheriff’s Office is currently accepting applications from students entering the 7th, 8th, 9th, & 10th grade. The purpose of the Academy is to foster relationships that will bridge the gaps between law enforcement and youth while also exposing them to future careers in serving their community. The goal of this free program is to motivate young people to be outstanding citizens and to empower them to act as a positive influence in our community. The weeklong academy blends classroom learning with hands on activities to expose cadets to a variety of topics including: physical training, patrol tactics, correction & custody tactics, criminal investigations, K9 demonstration, SWAT & SERT presentations and much more.