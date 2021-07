It seems like there has always been one story bigger than Robbie Ray this season. Most weeks, it’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. adding new chapters to his MVP candidacy. In May, it was Marcus Semien building his case for Player of the Month. Other times, it has been the Blue Jays’ avalanche of injuries or their bullpen woes. Ray is always right there, though, a few feet out of the spotlight, putting together one of the most important seasons on this entire roster.