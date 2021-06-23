Cancel
Watch Superman and Lois season 1, episode 12 trailer

Cover picture for the articleSuperman and Lois returns to The CW in a number of weeks with the twelfth episode of its first season. Before it does, check out the brand new trailer for Episode 12. Superman and Lois has been entertaining fans of the legendary comic book characters since it debuted on TV screens back in February. The show quickly made an impact on Arrowverse fans as it received critical acclaim and continued to dazzle viewers with each episode.

