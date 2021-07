The Art Deco-styled Round House Cafe on the SF side of the Golden Gate Bridge is getting a new tenant, and it's none other than Marin County-based Equator Coffees. For several years, the 1,600-square-foot Round House Cafe, built in 1938 to complement the one-year-old bridge, has been operated by the Golden Gate National Parks Conversancy. They had been serving bread bowls and hot dogs and such, as Eater notes, but in January 2020 (pre-pandemic), they announced the closure of the Round House, saying, "Like many restaurants in the Bay Area, we faced increasing challenges in food preparation services."