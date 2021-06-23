'I'm constantly looking for alignments, affinities, collisions...' – interview with architectural photographer rafael gamo

Try Affinity Photo and get 50% off if you decide to purchase. Click here for more information!. In an age when even the most basic camera is capable of producing high-resolution images of crystal-clear digital clarity, there’s a certain charm to old photos and faded prints with their skewed colors, blurry details and imperfections. Thanks to Instagram and the like, vintage effects and filters can be added with ease in a matter of seconds. But if you want greater control and more individuality to your retro image, then it’s worth spending the time to create your own bespoke treatments.