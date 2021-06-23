'I'm constantly looking for alignments, affinities, collisions...' – interview with architectural photographer rafael gamo
While studying for his degree in architecture and urbanism, rafael gamo enrolled in a two-year photography program. 'from monday to friday, I went to architecture school,' gamo tells designboom. 'on saturdays, I had intensive all-day image-making courses.' later, while working for an architecture studio, gamo was asked to step in for a photographer who had cancelled at the last minute. 'since the images were urgent, I was asked if I could take them since I had a background in photography,' continues rafael gamo. 'that was the trigger of a 16-year career in this field.'