Grace House / APOLLO Architects & Associates

By Hana Abdel
ArchDaily
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleText description provided by the architects. This small wood-framed residence for a family of three takes advantage of the riverside views from its lot on the outskirts of Tokyo. Designed to cater to a work-from-home lifestyle, the storage, kitchen appliances, and other functional features are built into the walls to enhance unity and continuity in the long, narrow space. The result is a home where daily life coexists comfortably with work.

