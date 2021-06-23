Grace House / APOLLO Architects & Associates

Florian busch architects introduces its I house, a simple work of architecture within a dense and forested site. the timber project marks a small dwelling in izu-kogen, japan for an urban family to spend their weekends. developing the work, the design team notes the lack of surrounding views, obstructed by a cluster of uninspired neighboring buildings. with its moderate size, the site offers just enough space for greenery to contrast the density of the city the clients are leaving behind, but not enough to retreat entirely from the surrounding context. the design team notes: ‘in fact, one is reminded more of suburbia than of a recluse. while lush vegetation is never far away, so are the neighbouring houses.’