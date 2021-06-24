Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington, NY

Couple Blames Suffolk Water Authority for $7,000 in Damage

Posted by 
HuntingtonNow
HuntingtonNow
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IzE9i_0acYw9k500
Mike Conforti

A Huntington couple has been hit with a $7,000 bill for damages that they say was caused by a work crew from the Suffolk County Water Authority.

Mike Conforti, who moved to the Woodbury Road home in February, said the crew was finishing up work on his neighbor’s water main Friday just as he arrived home.

When he went in to take a shower, he found that the toilet didn’t work and water was backing up into his basement.

After seeing the hole dug by the work crew filled with water, he contacted the SCWA and spoke with a supervisor who told him to call a plumber. He was also told that he could file a claim with the authority for the damage. “They just blew us off,” he said.

The plumber fixed the sewer line Saturday after discovering it had been crushed, Conforti said.

There’s no timetable for when that SCWA claim might be processed, and now Conforti says the family is “in danger of falling behind on the mortgage.”

He said he has a recording of the field supervisor saying he was unaware that the Town of Huntington was only responsible for marking out the water main in the street but not the branches that connect to the residents’ houses.

That “would mean they are responsible for getting someone to mark out the sewer prior to starting work,” Conforti said. “They also gave me an email they printed out that did not give them the all clear to start work until Monday the 21st. So they started work before getting the all clear from the town. Even after they damaged my sewage pipe, they had to continue work to fix the water main, I requested that until they mark out the sewage line that they would not continue. They denied that request and continued working.” The SCWA finished work on Monday, he said.

Conforti said he had been in contact with the office of State Sen. Jim Gaughran, formerly chairman of the authority, in an effort to resolve the claim.

On the Huntington Matters Community Facebook page, Conforti wrote, “Even though the 4 ft length of sewage pipe that was missing was directly in the hole they were working in, they are not taking responsibility. It wound up costing my wife and I over $7,000 in repairs.”

And added, “If Suffolk county water authority is doing work in your area, please make sure they have everything in order before they start work.”

The water authority did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

HuntingtonNow

HuntingtonNow

Huntington, NY
704
Followers
209
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

We're a local news site, covering the town of Huntington, NY

 https://huntingtonnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
Huntington, NY
Crime & Safety
Suffolk County, NY
Government
Huntington, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Scwa#State#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Huntington, NYPosted by
HuntingtonNow

Huntington Honors 'Pickle King' With Street Renaming

Samuel Ballton was the pickle king, no doubt. But his accomplishments didn't end there. Born into slavery in Virginia in1838, Samuel Ballton escaped, returning multiple times before succeeding in rescuing his wife, Rebecca, and fleeing to freedom. He joined the Northern army, serving in several battles throughout the Civil War, before moving to the Huntington area in 1873.
Posted by
HuntingtonNow

New York Lifts Almost All Covid-19 Restrictions

New York State lifted nearly all Covid-19 restrictions Tuesday on commercial and social life, effective immediately, as the state’s adult vaccination rate hit 70 percent. “It means that we can now return to life as we know it,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said.
Huntington, NYPosted by
HuntingtonNow

3 Huntington Residents Recognized as 'Women of Distinction'

Suffolk County legislators representing Huntington have named three residents as Women of Distinction. In the 18th District, Legislator William “Doc” Spencer honored the Rev. Kim Gambino for her work at Helping Hand Rescue Mission feeding, clothing and otherwise supporting families in need. Hundreds of families have benefited from the programs run by Gambino and her volunteers.
Huntington, NYPosted by
HuntingtonNow

Huntington Schools to Stick With Mask Mandate

The Huntington school district will stick with its mask mandate Monday when school when students return to school. New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker had sent education leaders scrambling late Friday afternoon with a letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that said that as of Monday, those who are vaccinated would not have to wear masks, while those who aren’t would be “strongly encouraged” but not required to do so. But his letter also said districts could set stricter standards.