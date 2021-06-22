Interview: Co-Writer and Director John Lee Discusses Collaborating with Ilana Glazer and More for FALSE POSITIVE

When we meet Ilana Glazer in the first few minutes of Hulu’s False Positive, out today on the streaming network, the actor/comedian/writer/director is unrecognizable. For starters, her signature fuzzy curls are styled straight, which is jarring for fans of her wisecracking hipster alter ego in Comedy Central’s beloved series Broad City. She also happens to be covered in blood. But the subtle feminist satire that runs through this horror flick, which was directed by John Lee off a script he fleshed out with Glazer, nods to Rosemary’s Baby while taking a critical look at the pregnancy industrial complex, which is very much in Glazer’s wheelhouse.