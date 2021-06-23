B.J. Thomas discussed Christian experience in 1977 appearance in Gadsden

As many of you know, I am not a good singer, but I love happy, joyful, uplifting music! One of my favorite composers is Scott Joplin who lived in the early 1900’s and wrote contemporary ragtime music of his era. Happy, upbeat, toe-tapping music – the kind of music that brings smiles! Some time ago, I ran across an old hymnal, a songbook from the early 1900s. I thumbed through the pages and attempted to sing some of the songs. (I didn’t succeed with singing.) However, one song printed in this old song book really caught my attention. The melody was peppy and uplifting and the words were inspiring. I found it interesting that this song was popular just prior to the pandemic of 1917. Was there a premonition of the coming health crisis? Regardless, “Sunshine in My Soul” served as a very popular song in the years of the 1917 pandemic and beyond.