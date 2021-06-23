Cancel
Gadsden, AL

B.J. Thomas discussed Christian experience in 1977 appearance in Gadsden

Gadsden Times
 14 days ago

Billy Joe Thomas, better known as "B. J." died from Stage 4 lung cancer a few weeks ago; he was 78. Born in Oklahoma, but reared in Texas, the 6-foot tall singer had a string of hit records —"Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head," "I Just Can't Help Believing," "Hooked On A Feeling" and many others. It was reported that his album "Home Where I Belong" became one of the first gospel albums to be certified platinum for sales of more than 1 million copies. He had eight No. 1 hits on several charts and won five Grammy awards.

