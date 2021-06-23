Flood Warning issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam affecting Clarke, Washington and Choctaw Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 35.3 feet. * Flood stage is 29.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 35.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 35.3 feet this afternoon. The river is then forecast to slowly fall after it crests to 29.7 feet by Monday morning, remaining above flood stage until further notice. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Pastureland becomes flooded. Livestock should be moved to higher ground. Old Ferry Road near the river begins to flood.