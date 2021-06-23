Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

For the first time in 51 years, Detroit Pistons will pick first in NBA Draft

FOX Sports
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 NBA Draft lottery was held Tuesday, and there was one lucky winner: the Detroit Pistons. This will be the third time the Pistons have selected No. 1 overall and the first time since they chose Bob Lanier first overall in 1970. The Houston Rockets landed the second pick,...

www.foxsports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cade Cunningham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The Detroit Pistons#The Houston Rockets#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Fox Sports#Oklahoma State#Cowboys#The Golden State Warriors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
News Break
NCAA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Detroit Pistons need to avoid trading for Ben Simmons

The Detroit Pistons should not attempt to acquire Ben Simmons in a potential deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. It’s been a debate for quite some time now. Do Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons complement one another as a credible one-two punch in today’s NBA?. I think we all recently found...
NBASun-Journal

NBA notebook: Pistons win lottery, receive No. 1 pick in 2021 draft

The Detroit Pistons did a lot of losing this season, finishing with the second-worst record in the NBA and the franchise’s worst record in nearly 30 years. The Pistons won the NBA draft lottery on Tuesday night, grabbing the No. 1 pick in the July 29 draft and presumably the chance to select Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham. If the Pistons keep the pick, it’ll be the first time they select No. 1 overall since taking Bob Lanier in 1970.
NBAPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

How the Detroit Pistons could land the next Duncan Robinson

The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery is a wrap and things are really looking up for the Detroit Pistons as they locked up the No. 1 overall pick. With that pick, the Pistons will almost certainly select phenom Cade Cunningham out of Oklahoma State but GM Troy Weaver will have plenty of work to do as the draft goes on as he currently has three more picks in the second round.
NBANBA

‘Now we’re No. 1’ – Pistons land top pick in NBA draft for first time since 1970

It’s like the old saying goes: The 14th time is the charm. After 13 trips to the lottery and never moving up with their own pick, the Pistons made good on their 14 percent odds to win the No. 1 pick in Tuesday’s NBA draft lottery. They’ll be on the clock when the draft is held on July 29 and have their pick of the crop in a draft that’s been billed as being heavy in star talent at the top.
NBAPosted by
Benzinga

NBA Draft Lottery: Detroit Pistons Take Home Top Selection, Plus Full Results and Analysis

With franchise legend Ben Wallace as their representative, the Detroit Pistons struck gold in Tuesday night's NBA Draft Lottery, landing the number one overall pick. Detroit had the best odds at 14% (tied with Houston and Orlando) and now have the opportunity to select a franchise-altering prospect. The Houston Rockets will pick second while the Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, and Orlando Magic round out the top five picks.
NBAchatsports.com

Pistons: 1 NBA Draft trade with every team in the Northwest Division

Anfernee Simons #1 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks to take a shot against the Detroit Pistons (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) The Detroit Pistons will have four picks in the upcoming NBA Draft but are unlikely to use them all to select players. They won’t have the roster spots...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: A look back at an embarrassing Luke Kennard take

All fans of the Detroit Pistons have some “hot takes” they wish they could take back, or in my case scrubbed from the Internet forever. But I am a person who likes to own up to them, especially when they can make me laugh. From Rodney Stuckey to Jason Maxiell to Andre Drummond, almost every Pistons’ fan has made an absurd statement that looks even more so with the advantage of hindsight.
NBAchatsports.com

Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham and Jerami Grant are a perfect duo

Jerami Grant #9 of the Detroit Pistons dribbles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) After landing the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery, Pistons fans across the globe eagerly await their big night. On July 29th, GM Troy Weaver will be able to dictate the rest of the league’s draft boards as he selects first overall for the Detroit Pistons.
NBAchatsports.com

Detroit Pistons NBA Draft: Vrenz Bleijenbergh is similar to Lonzo Ball

Antwerp's Vrenz Bleijenbergh ACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images) The Detroit Pistons have three picks in the second round of the NBA Draft but could find a guy with first round talent. I still have not seen his name appear in the first round of any mock draft so that is why he is in this 2nd-round series. I am talking about Belgian wing/guard Vrenz Bleijenbergh.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

20 NBA Players Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason

The NBA offseason is fast approaching, and there have been rumors swirling around about the top players in the league. This year's playoffs opened a lot of eyes to the quality of teams around the league and improvements are needed in both conferences. The first major move made this offseason was the deal sending Kemba Walker (plus a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft) to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Al Horford and Moses Brown.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Odom, Rajon Rondo banned from Dallas establishment

One Dallas establishment stays so faithful to the Mavericks that they have banned poorly-performing players of the home team from visiting their venue. Yes, an entertainment venue in Rockwall, Texas called Shenaniganz has banned Lamar Odom, Rajon Rondo and DeAndre Jordan from visiting the place. A patron noticed the funny...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Paul George’s fiancee: Daniela Rajic

Paul George is a seven-time NBA All-Star and the second piece to the Los Angeles Clippers’ superstar duo alongside Kawhi Leonard. Off the court, he’s also winning with two beautiful kids and a partner. In this post, we’re looking at Paul George’s fiancee: Daniela Rajic. Paul George’s Fiancee: Daniela Rajic.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 ideal free agent destinations for DeMarcus Cousins

While DeMarcus Cousins’ NBA career has been a case study, he’s still a productive player who can make a difference on a playoff team. This past season he found success with the Los Angeles Clippers after a midseason departure from the Houston Rockets. In the 16 regular-season games he appeared...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Stephen Curry makes extremely bold NBA Finals prediction that won’t please Kevin Durant

Stephen Curry has three championship rings to his name. That’s why when the Golden State Warriors star makes an NBA Finals prediction, he clearly has some credibility. The Warriors sharpshooter was interviewed alongside his wife Ayesha about their initiatives to give back to the community in Oakland. But of course, Curry was also asked about his thoughts on the ongoing NBA playoffs, and particularly about how it feels to be sitting things out for a second straight year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy