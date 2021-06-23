Cancel
Celebrities

Ashley Graham sends inspiring words to fans about embracing their bodies this summer

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) -- Ashley Graham recently used her massive social media following to spread a body-positive message just in time for summer. The supermodel took to Instagram, writing, "Believe me when i say your body is beautiful, and i know it's easy to tell yourself the lie that you're not good enough, thin enough, sexy enough, 'flawless' enough to wear a tank top or a swimsuit, but it's hot out there and so are you."

