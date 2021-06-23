NBA Mock Draft: Projecting All 60 Picks After the Pistons Win Lottery

The draft lottery came and went Tuesday night with some major consequences for the NBA at large, with the Pistons coming away as big winners and two lottery picks changing hands. The Rockets were fortunate enough to keep their pick away from the Thunder and land at No. 2, the Cavs moved up to No. 3, and Raptors moved up from No. 7 to No. 4, sending the Magic and Thunder down the board. The Warriors received the Timberwolves’ pick after it stayed at No. 7, and the Magic got Chicago’s No. 8 pick after it also stayed put. Got all that?

Naturally, it’s time for a significant mock draft update, with the draft itself five weeks away. The entire league is congregating in Chicago at the combine this week, where the picture will start coming into clearer focus. Team workouts have already begun, but will start in earnest next week as front offices disperse to their home markets and begin the next phase of preparation. College prospects have until July 7th to withdraw their names from the draft.

As always, this mock attempts to project what the draft might look like on a given day, and is based primarily off of my own intel and conversations with people around the NBA. We'll update it frequently as draft night approaches.

Graphic by Bryce Wood/Sports Illustrated

1. Pistons: Cade Cunningham, G, Oklahoma State

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 220 | Age: 19 | Freshman

The Pistons struck gold Tuesday night, with their top lottery odds cashing out and converting their 14% chance of winning the draft. That gives Detroit first dibs on Cunningham, the widely projected top pick and close-to-consensus top prospect who will inject instant life into the franchise with his versatile skill set and positionless mentality. Cunningham has terrific size for his position and can play alongside Killian Hayes what could be a potent dual-ballhandler, pick-and-roll centric offense. Cunningham’s intangibles are rare, his skills continue to sharpen, and he has the goods to be a franchise player, despite some long-standing trouble finishing in traffic. He’d give Detroit the legitimate centerpiece they’ve been waiting for for some time.

2. Rockets: Evan Mobley, F/C, USC

Height: 7' 0" | Weight: 215 | Age: 19 | Freshman

Houston can breathe easy: this pick stays with them after remaining in the top four, giving them a pathway to one of the draft’s elite talents. Mobley would be a terrific fit here, addressing a need in the frontcourt, creating a versatile pairing with Christian Wood, and instantly elevating the Rockets’ profile on the defensive end. He’s one of the best rim-protecting prospects to come around in some time, with exceptional length and instincts and plus mobility, and combines that with legitimate offensive upside due to his shooting touch, passing skills, and unselfish mentality. At a similar stage, he compares favorably to recent early-choice bigs like Deandre Ayton, Jaren Jackson, and James Wiseman. The high defensive floor and intriguing offensive ceiling make him an outstanding prospect, and potentially a major coup for the Rockets. He’s a better fit than Jalen Green here, whose skill set doesn’t quite mesh with what’s already on the roster.

3. Cavaliers: Jalen Green, SG, G League Ignite

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 185 | Age: 19 | Freshman

The Cavs got lucky here and move up two spots from No. 5, which may place the franchise at somewhat of a crossroads: if Cleveland winds up picking between Green and Jalen Suggs here, it likely means parting with one of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, once billed as the team’s backcourt of the future. If Mobley is on the board here, he’s a no-brainer. If he’s not, this is a tricky choice. With Sexton coming up on his rookie extension, he seems the more likely of the two to move. And by that logic, it’s Green who pairs most naturally with Garland, with natural scoring prowess, elite explosiveness, and potentially huge upside. Green had a strong showing in the G League and very much belonged there, helping himself in the process. While he’s still a streaky three-point shooter and stands to expand his playmaking skills and improve his defense, his potential to eventually anchor an offense and emerge as a star will be a big draw here.

4. Raptors: Jalen Suggs, G, Gonzaga

Height: 6' 4" | Weight: 205 | Age: 19 | Freshman

In the lottery’s biggest surprise stroke, Toronto converted on its 8.5% chance to move up to No. 4, a massive coup for the Raptors after a down year that saw them miss the playoffs while playing home games in Tampa. They’re in a great spot here, and Suggs’ rugged playmaking would be an outstanding match. With Kyle Lowry potentially heading elsewhere this summer, Suggs would be a natural replacement in the backcourt. He’s a top-tier athlete by NBA standards who can play either guard spot capably, he’s dedicated on both ends of the floor, and his relentless, physical brand of basketball is tough to find anywhere in this era. Suggs has proven entirely focused on team success and capable of contributing in a range of ways, whether scoring, playmaking or defending. His shooting is a key area of improvement, but it shouldn’t prohibit him from being a top-level NBA starter. An uptick in his efficiency raises his ceiling beyond that.

5. Magic: Jonathan Kuminga, F, G League Ignite

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 220 | Age: 18

Orlando will draft fifth and eighth, receiving Chicago’s pick at No. 8, which isn’t a bad outcome for the Magic, all things considered. Kuminga looks like a strong match on the board here, with some of the best physical tools in the draft and all the ability to be a starting-caliber forward in time. The Magic are rebuilding and can give him some freedom to make mistakes and expand his game. Kuminga’s combination of improving skills and athletic gifts still set him apart from the vast majority of his peers, and if he shoots it better and becomes a more disciplined defender, there’s real ceiling. That said, he remains somewhat wild and unpolished as a decision-maker and it may be an uphill climb toward optimal efficiency as a scorer. Still, this is the type of chance the Magic ought to take, and Kuminga should be available to them here.

6. Thunder: Scottie Barnes, F, Florida State

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 225 | Age: 19 | Freshman

This was a bit of a tough break for the Thunder, who could have picked twice in the top five and walk away from the lottery drafting sixth. It’s certainly not a bad spot to be in, but there hasn’t been much consensus among scouts as to who the sixth-best prospect in this draft is, leaving a bit of doubt as to which direction they’ll ultimately go. The smart money may be on Barnes, who has his share of fans in front offices and is viewed by some as a sneaky top-five prospect. Coming from a pro factory at Florida State, Barnes has a unique skill set for his size, with high-level passing skills and ability to play off the dribble, but has yet to tie it all together and has historically been an iffy jump shooter. The package of length, versatility and effort should make him a stellar defender. There’s enough room for optimism on offense that Barnes should go high in the draft, and if there’s a prospect who could break up the consensus top five, it’s him.

7. Warriors (from Timberwolves): Davion Mitchell, G, Baylor

Height: 6' 2" | Weight: 205 | Age: 22 | Junior

Golden State will draft twice in the lottery after the Timberwolves’ pick failed to move up, giving the Warriors trade ammunition as well as draft flexibility as they attempt to put a contending roster around Stephen Curry once again. Due to the age of their stars, the Warriors should be looking for immediate help, and while this is certainly early for a player who turns 23 in September, Mitchell more or less fits what they need, in theory. No player benefitted from the NCAA tournament more than Mitchell, who spearheaded Baylor’s championship run and sent his stock skyrocketing in the process. He’s rightfully praised for his on-ball defense and toughness, and significantly expanded his offensive game last season. But there’s broad difference of opinion over whether Mitchell is a late-blooming potential star, or if he’s best suited as a third guard in the long run—particularly given his lack of positional size. That’s a wide range of outcomes, to be sure, but for a team that can use his immediate services, the risk-reward proposition is more attractive.

8. Magic (from Bulls): James Bouknight, SG, UConn

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 190 | Age: 20 | Sophomore

With two top 10 picks, the Magic should be in position to take big swings, and Bouknight has as much long-term potential as anyone on the board at this stage. Arguably the draft’s most creative scorer, Bouknight brings an advanced set of skills off the dribble and a knack for getting into the paint and finishing. He’s a good bet to land somewhere in the lottery, given how few players in the draft can match his ability to create for himself. He’ll need to expand his game as a playmaker to maximize his value in a high-usage role, but he’s a pretty intriguing upside bet in an offensive-minded league largely driven by perimeter creators.

9. Kings: Franz Wagner, F, Michigan

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 220 | Age: 19 | Sophomore

The Kings have De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton entrenched as a long-term guard pairing, and should be focused on putting the right pieces around their playmakers, which is an enviable task. Although he never fully broke out as a scorer at Michigan, Wagner’s versatility has made him a popular commodity, with a mature floor game that isn’t predicated on volume shooting. He’s a steady ball-mover and solid team defender with the size to play both forward spots. While not overly physical, he should be able to keep improving his frame, and he’s younger than some of the freshmen in this class, giving him a solid runway to develop into a starting-caliber forward. Wagner had mixed results shooting threes in college, but also profiles as an above-average jump shooter in the long run. He looks like the type of big wing that any team can make use of, and a good bet to land in the lottery.

10. Pelicans: Keon Johnson, SG, Tennessee

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 185 | Age: 19 | Freshman

The Pelicans’ roster figures to look different next season with Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart hitting restricted free agency, but defensive toughness has been a long-standing area of need, and they could be in need of backcourt depth. Opinions vary widely on Johnson, but his upside may be more appealing to New Orleans here than drafting for immediate need. He’s an explosive athlete with a defensive-oriented mentality, but has a long way to go skill-wise and is a bit undersized for a wing. If he’s drafted in the top ten, it’s primarily off potential, and he’s unlikely to be an immediate high-level producer. But if his shooting improves, his upside as a high-level complementary piece is tantalizing. The hope is he can tackle tough defensive assignments, slash to the rim, and knock down shots enough to keep people honest.

11. Hornets: Corey Kispert, SF, Gonzaga

Height: 6' 7" | Weight: 220 | Age: 22 | Senior

Charlotte has two key areas to address this summer: a vacant hole at center, and a need for more shooting. The Hornets have their centerpiece in LaMelo Ball, and are in position to build off of last season’s success and push for a playoff berth. In the past, their front office has had an inclination toward drafting proven college talent, and this juncture of the draft gives them some options. Kispert is one of the top shooters and most NBA-ready players in the draft, but there are also doubts circulating about his long-term upside and the present breadth of his skill set. He’s an older prospect and not as dynamic playing on the move as you’d hope, but the premium on big floor-spacing wings has kept his stock steady. His range starts in the late lottery and runs into the teens.

12. Spurs: Alperen Sengün, F/C, Besiktas (Turkey)

Height: 6' 10" | Weight: 240 | Age: 18 | Freshman

The Spurs are still sifting through their young perimeter players, and logically will be able to address the frontcourt with this pick. As a team that heavily values skilled bigs, they make a good deal of sense for Sengün if he’s on the board here. He won’t be a perfect fit for every team, but his historic production as a teenager in Turkey should force skeptics to consider the chance he continues breaking convention. He’s adept with his back to the basket, has great instincts playing in the paint and burgeoning passing skills. There’s some hope he’ll extend his range out to three in time. Defensively, he’s not much of a rim protector, so his offense will have to supply much of the value. Sengün’s fit in a league that’s shifted away from all but the best post-centric bigs is debatable, but it’s hard to ignore how advanced he is for a teenage prospect. He should be a productive scorer and rebounder, and if he defends better than expected, there’s real upside.

13. Pacers: Josh Giddey, G, Adelaide 36ers (Australia)

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 205 | Age: 18

Indiana will almost certainly push for the playoffs again next season and hope for better results following their coaching change. The Pacers have a clear need for another ballhander, particularly if T.J. McConnell signs elsewhere. Giddey is an intriguing fit, although it’s possible he’s off the board before this selection. Giddey had an outstanding year in the NBL and looks to be well ahead of schedule relative to preseason expectations. His passing chops and size are strong calling cards and legitimate separators from his peers, particularly at his age. Giddey may wind up in more of a secondary playmaking role long-term, and how much functionality he’ll develop without the ball in his hands remains to be seen, but he’s a fascinating bet. Considering the leap he’s made in the past year, there’s real reason for long-term optimism.

14. Warriors: Jalen Johnson, F, Duke

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 220 | Age: 19 | Freshman

Golden State wound up with two lottery selections, giving them great flexibility to shape their roster moving forward, whether via draft or trade. Johnson is one of the more intriguing upside swings currently projected outside the Top 10. His early departure from Duke fed into some concerns about his maturity and competitive mettle, which predated college. As a result, he has one of the wider ranges of any first-round prospect, with some scouts intrigued enough to still take him in the lottery and others concerned to the point where they could see him falling into the late teens or early 20s. I’d be willing to bet that the workout circuit will help him, as teams see him up close and get a feel for his sheer size and range of skills. If Johnson can improve his jumper and stay focused, he has a pretty good chance to outperform his draft slot in the long run.

15. Wizards: Usman Garuba, F/C, Real Madrid (Spain)

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 230 | Age: 19

After sneaking into the playoffs and parting ways with Scott Brooks, there’s imperative for the Wizards to keep improving and maximize whatever window they have with Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook together. Garuba is exceptionally well-tested for a teenage prospect, having cut his teeth in Real Madrid’s senior team and boasting strong physical tools and a defensive mindset. While he’s not overly tall for his position, he should have utility as a legitimately switchable ball screen defender. He’s not big enough to moonlight at center in more than a situational capacity, but he’s physically ready for the NBA and appears to have a good understanding of what his role is. His pathway to becoming a legitimate starter requires a real evolution on the offensive end, where he’s unlikely to be featured, but needs to add some value. He’s a capable passer and his jumper has shown some improvement. Regardless, Garuba’s defensive acumen is a good starting point, and he could add a degree of toughness here.

Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports

16. Thunder (from Celtics): Moses Moody, SG, Arkansas

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 205 | Age: 19 | Freshman

Oklahoma City acquired this pick from Boston in last week’s trade for Kemba Walker, giving them three first-rounders and a lot of flexibility. The rebuilding Thunder are operating with the advantage of a long view, and figure to continue taking their chances on upside over immediate NBA-caliber production. Moody should be a useful addition to most rosters, with a promising jumper and good size for his position, but he’s at an early stage of his development and was predictably a bit inconsistent this season. He’s not especially explosive or creative, and his ceiling is strongly tied to his shot-making prowess. While he’s still a ways from helping an NBA team, Moody is an interesting bet in the mid-first round, with a clear pathway to a useful role in time.

17. Grizzlies: Chris Duarte, SG, Oregon

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 190 | Age: 23 | Senior

Memphis has had success prioritizing NBA-ready talent in the draft in recent years, and while they can go a range of directions here, adding Duarte here would give them another capable perimeter option and additional shooter. Duarte decided not to attend the draft combine, and the sense I’ve gotten from around the league is that his camp feels comfortable with his range. He’s widely viewed as a player who can contribute immediately for most teams, with a reliable jumper and good size for his position. Duarte struggles a bit to separate and create his own shot, and isn’t a supremely athletic defender, but he’s smart and consistent enough to stick around, particularly considering the premium placed on his skill set.

18. Thunder (from Heat): Kai Jones, F/C, Texas

Height: 6' 11" | Weight: 220 | Age: 20 | Sophomore

This pick conveys to the Thunder because the Rockets kept their pick, giving OKC two selections in the teens to go with No. 6. The hype with Jones peaked around the end of the season and has since leveled out in a more sensible place: his range starts in the late lottery and runs into the teens. He has unique mobility for his size and an expanding offensive game, but was never an especially consistent producer at Texas and will still be very much a project for whoever drafts him. Jones needs to get a lot stronger in order to contribute much in the paint, but his ability to protect the rim and potentially space the floor from the frontcourt creates a clear blueprint for eventual success. Rebuilding teams will have an easier time taking the plunge, and OKC can give him plenty of time.

19. Knicks: Isaiah Jackson, C, Kentucky

Height: 6' 10" | Weight: 205 | Age: 19 | Freshman

The Knicks will have a range of options with their two picks moving forward. As we first reported Monday morning, Jackson opted to withdraw from the combine entirely. While inarguably raw and not particularly skilled, his athletic tools have sparked first-round interest, the hope being that he’ll evolve into a viable rim-running, shot-blocking, end-to-end big. Jackson is a ways away from reaching that level—he’s extremely foul-prone and scores almost entirely within gameflow—and there’s been a bit of an ideological resurgence surrounding bigs with offensive skills, which makes his fit a bit more selective. New York is facing an extension decision on Mitchell Robinson next summer, and adding depth up front through the draft could be prudent.

20. Hawks: Ziaire Williams, SF, Stanford

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 185 | Age: 19 | Freshman

Atlanta’s impressive run to the conference finals was the fruit of a multi-year quest to put the right pieces around Trae Young. The next phase here will be maintaining depth at key positions as their young roster starts to get more expensive. Williams is one of the more individually skilled wings in this draft class and offers some inarguable upside, but has been a notoriously inconsistent on-court performer the past couple years. Getting in front of teams in workouts should help stabilize his stock, as there are few players with his blend of size and perimeter skills in this class. There is obvious risk here, noting his injury history and questions about his physicality and toughness. But even with those questions, players with his type of ability typically only fall so far.

21. Knicks (from Mavericks): Tre Mann, G, Florida

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 190 | Age: 19 | Sophomore

With two first-rounders in hand, the Knicks have some additional flexibility entering the draft. Expect New York to try and build on a successful year and keep improving the roster, after more or less crossing the threshold from rebuilding to competing. They’ll almost certainly explore their options with these picks. But the Knicks have a clear need for a lead guard in the long run, with Immanuel Quickley more functionally a combo and Derrick Rose in the last phase of his career. Mann has real offensive ability and showed signs of breaking out toward the end of the season, with a smooth handle and pull-up game to go with ideal size for his position. He’s drawn criticism for his disinterest in defense, lack of physicality and casual approach, but few players in the draft can create off the dribble the way he does.

Stephen Lew/USA TODAY Sports

22. Lakers: Cameron Thomas, SG, LSU

Height: 6' 4" | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 | Freshman

The Lakers’ lack of quality depth was exposed over the course of the season, and with several key role players hitting free agency, this summer is an opportunity to retool. With Dennis Schröder, Alex Caruso and Wes Matthews hitting free agency, L.A. will need to add guard depth one way or another. As SI first reported, Thomas pulled out of the combine on Monday. While his inflexible, shoot-first approach has been a divisive topic and a long-standing challenge to evaluate, Thomas is one of the more consistent, accomplished scorers in the draft. The questions here primarily surround the translatability of his playing style, and his general disinterest in defense and sharing the ball. But for a team that sorely needs bench scoring, it should be easier to overlook Thomas’s shortcomings and focus on his strengths. It will fall on him to become a more malleable player in the long run.

23. Rockets (from Blazers): Jaden Springer, G, Tennessee

Height: 6' 4" | Weight: 205 | Age: 18 | Freshman

With three first-round picks in hand, including consecutive selections in the 20s, the Rockets figure to be one of the more active teams going into the draft. Considering Houston’s circumstances, with no clear, present pathway back to the playoffs, adding young talent and helping incubate their development seems prudent for the time being. Springer is one of the more divisive players in the draft: he’s the youngest college prospect in the draft, but scouts remain split on where his upside lies, without an immediate, translatable skill to hang his hat on. Springer should defend capably, but will have to expand his offensive skill set to better suit his likely role as an off-guard. He’s not functionally that tall for his position, nor is he an explosive athlete, but he’s had success playing an unorthodox style and could certainly benefit from playing as a secondary option early in his career. He’s an interesting investment for a team that can afford to be patient.

24. Rockets (from Bucks): Ayo Dosunmu, G, Illinois

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Junior

In this scenario, Houston grabs another guard with its third pick, although realistically, it’s easy to see them moving off one of these selections in the 20s.

Dosunmu was one of college basketball’s most productive guards last season, with good size for a ball-handler despite being somewhat stuck between roles. He’s probably not reliable enough to play point guard full time and will need to continue improving his jumper to add value at the two, but he does have the size to match up with bigger wings and offer some lineup versatility. Dosunmu is still an acquired taste for some scouts, but figures to benefit from a smaller role in the NBA, where he can operate against defenses after the ball is swung and attack out of secondary actions. He could hear his name called in the 20s, and doesn’t figure to slip too far in the event he falls out of the first round.

25. Clippers: Joel Ayayi, SG, Gonzaga

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 180 | Age: 21 | Junior

Ayayi was among the players who opted out of attending the draft combine. He’s sneakily been a favorite among scouts I’ve talked to this season, and played a huge role in Gonzaga’s success despite operating in the shadow of his more focal teammates. A capable shooter, excellent passer and elite off-ball cutter, Ayayi is the type of feel-driven player the Clippers tend to love. He’d be a strong fit accentuating the talent already on the roster, and should be a valuable rotation player in the right situation. Ayayi has the chops to help a playoff team early in his career, and added upside as he gains comfort playing on the ball.

26. Nuggets: Miles McBride, PG, West Virginia

Height: 6' 2" | Weight: 200 | Age: 20 | Sophomore

Denver enters the off-season with enough depth on the roster that their first-round pick won’t necessarily have to play immediately, and should have flexibility to move off this pick if they want. McBride’s shooting ability and defensive toughness should appeal to them as a backcourt addition. While his size presents some limitations, his competitiveness and intangibles stand out, and he’s played his way into late first-round consideration as a potentially useful bench piece. Though more scorer than a playmaker, McBride should capably defend point guards and supply enough punch off the bench to stick on a roster. His focus and composure on the floor should be endearing to playoff teams.

27. Nets: Day’Ron Sharpe, C, North Carolina

Height: 6' 11" | Weight: 265 | Age: 19 | Freshman

Brooklyn’s lack of a useful true center came to the fore in the playoffs, with Blake Griffin and Jeff Green soaking up most of the minutes. Adding a more physical, younger big to their bench makes a lot of sense, considering their route to a title next season may involve a series or two against some of the NBA’s top centers. Sharpe’s motor, rebounding and passing skills help separate him from most of the centers in this draft class in a meaningful way, although his range remains somewhat wide. Improving his conditioning and individual scoring will go a long way for him in the long run. But his sheer size and physical tools should allow him to function as a useful bruiser off an NBA bench, and potentially carve out a valuable role with continued progress. Per sources, he opted to withdraw from the combine on Tuesday, suggesting a level of comfort with his draft range.

28. 76ers: Jared Butler, G, Baylor

Height: 6' 3" | Weight: 190 | Age: 20 | Junior

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Philadelphia moves this pick one way or another, noting Daryl Morey’s historical disinterest in building his roster through the draft. Per sources, Butler is currently in limbo with the NBA due to medical concerns and has not been cleared to play yet, casting some significant doubt at this stage as to whether he’ll be drafted at all. If he’s eventually cleared, he’s worthy of being drafted higher than this, but it will be an ongoing situation moving forward that teams will monitor closely. Butler is a talented, steady player with a championship pedigree who teams certainly value, but the circumstances here could wind up beyond his control.

29. Suns: Sharife Cooper, PG, Auburn

Height: 6' 1" | Weight: 180 | Age: 20 | Freshman

Phoenix has leaned on a balanced roster on its run to the conference finals and will be able to go a range of directions with this pick. With Cam Payne deserving of a raise on the open market this summer and Chris Paul holding a player option, it outwardly makes sense for the Suns to add depth at point guard. Cooper is a terrific passer, but there are concerns surrounding his shooting struggles and diminutive stature, which will be an impediment to adding value on defense. Cooper opted not to participate in on-court at the combine this week, but is still scheduled to take part in an individual pro day on Saturday. His range is broadly seen as 20-40.

30. Jazz: Terrence Shannon Jr., SF, Texas Tech

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 210 | Age: 20 | Sophomore

The Jazz’s defensive reliance on Rudy Gobert was exposed by smaller lineups in the playoffs, and they’d be wise to add athletic perimeter defenders to help cover for him moving forward. Shannon is a stellar athlete, and the type of tough-minded wing that most teams can find a use for. He’s a smart cutter and complementary player and has made some improvements as a shooter, all of which bode well for his ability to fit into an offense. While not a particularly creative player, Shannon should add value on the defensive end and eventually find a niche.

SECOND ROUND

31. Bucks (from Rockets): Trey Murphy, F, Virginia

32. Knicks (from Pistons): Marcus Bagley, F, Arizona State

33. Magic: Roko Prkacin, PF, Cibona Zagreb

34. Thunder: Josh Christopher, SG, Arizona State

35. Pelicans (from Cavs): Isaiah Todd, PF, G League Ignite

36. Thunder (from Wolves): Ariel Hukporti, C, Nevezis

37. Pistons (from Raptors): Joshua Primo, SG, Alabama

38. Bulls (from Pelicans): Greg Brown III, F, Texas

39. Kings: BJ Boston, SG, Kentucky

40. Pelicans (from Bulls): J.T. Thor, F, Auburn

41. Spurs: Jason Preston, PG, Ohio

42. Pistons (from Hornets): Charles Bassey, C, Western Kentucky

43. Pelicans (from Wizards): Juhann Begarin, SG, Paris Basket

44. Nets (from Pacers): Daishen Nix, PG, G League Ignite

45. Celtics: Austin Reaves, G, Oklahoma

46. Raptors (from Grizzlies): Max Abmas, PG, Oral Roberts

47. Raptors (from Warriors): David Johnson, G, Louisville

48. Hawks (from Heat): Herbert Jones, F, Alabama

49. Nets (from Hawks): Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, F, Villanova

50. 76ers (from Knicks): Filip Petrusev, C, Mega Basket

51. Grizzlies (from Blazers): Aaron Henry, SG, Michigan State

52. Pistons (from Lakers): RaiQuan Gray, F, Florida State

53. Pelicans (from Mavericks): Rokas Jokubaitis, PG, Zalgiris

54. Pacers (from Bucks): Kessler Edwards, F, Pepperdine

55. Thunder (from Nuggets): Johnny Juzang, SG, UCLA

56. Hornets (from Clippers): Luka Garza, C, Iowa

57. Hornets (from Nets): Bones Hyland, G, VCU

58. Knicks (from 76ers): Ochai Agbaji, SG, Kansas

59. Nets (from Suns): Isaiah Livers, F, Michigan

60. Pacers (from Jazz): Sandro Mamukelashvili, F, Seton Hall