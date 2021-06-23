Michael Cunningham: How Hawks match up with Bucks, plus my series prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks are a few hours away from Game 3 of their Conference Finals series with the Atlanta Hawks. With a road victory clearly on their mind to take a 2-1 series late Sunday night in Atlanta, there is clearly much to build on from their Game 2 rout of the Hawks that ended up being a 125-91 victory in favor of Milwaukee. Not only was the game notable for the way they stymied Trae Young, but the Bucks’ defense as a whole locked into their terrorizing gear we’ve seen previously throughout this year’s run.