Detroit woman says BetMGM won't pay $3 million she won in online game due to 'glitch'

By Charlie Langton, David Komer online producer
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (FOX 2) - Jacqueline Davis says she's a gambler and recently got hooked on internet casino betting, specifically, BetMGM and its St. Patrick's Day "Luck O' the Roulette" game. Woman says BetMGM won't pay her $3 million she won online due to glitch. At the end of March, Jacqueline...

Casino Refuses to Pay Out $3M Win Over Game 'Glitch,' Woman Says

A Michigan woman has claimed BetMGM will not pay her the $3 million she says she won, with the casino saying there was a "glitch." Jacqueline Davis, from Detroit, said she became hooked on online gambling on March 18, and ended up playing for five days straight. She said it even affected her sleep.
This is a head-scratcher. Despite sports betting sweeping our great country, Scientific Games is opting out of the sports-wagering business. And the lottery biz, too, even though that remains a robust market segment. Reported JP Morgan analyst Joseph Greff, “management noted that its plan is to fully divest these businesses and its goal is to move quickly (process well underway).” An IPO is one of several routes being contemplated for the spinoff. Greff viewed the announcement positively, especially if SGMS uses the proceeds to pay down debt. He estimates the company’s leverage could go from an eye-popping 9.6X equity to 4X. That would have Wall Street breathing more easily. Added Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli, this crash diet would leave Scientific with three pillars: SciPlay, slot manufacture and i-gaming. Wrote Santarelli, “These business lines, in aggregate, generated roughly $1.0 bn of 2019 adjusted [cash flow]. SGMS again noted that it believes its digital gaming businesses will be comparable in scope to its land based gaming business in 3 years.” So Scientific is selling the present in hopes of making up for it in the future. It’s a radical move but the company shouldn’t lack for takers.
UK-based supplier Gaming Realms has partnered with BetMGM MI to launch its suite of online games, Slingo Originals, on its Michigan online casino. The suite includes a mix of slot, bingo and table games. The partnership comes after Gaming Realms was awarded a provisional iGaming supplier license by the Michigan...
The Pennsylvania online poker market got a boost from two newcomers to the space and could see additional growth once a third operator joins the market by year’s end. Data from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) show revenue from online poker was $2.6 million in May, its highest since January. It was the first full month where BetMGM Poker PA and Borgata Poker PA got a crack at the competition: PokerStars PA, which has had the market all to itself since its inception in November 2019.
BetMGM Blames Detroit Woman's Win on Glitch

(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels) You always risk a hit or miss when you go to the casino but, since the pandemic people have been using apps to gamble. So once the casinos were able to open up again, people had the urge to play big and other people decided to keep playing on the app.
Mobile focused developer Gaming Realms has launched its Slingo Originals content in Michigan with operator BetMGM. Following its provisional supplier licence approval, the direct integration agreement between BetMGM and Gaming Realms will see the launch of three Slingo games, with more titles scheduled to follow shortly. Michael Buckley, executive chairman...

