RSS feed for The Mane Land PawedCast. Subscribe with Google Play. Orlando City jumped back into action with two matches since our last show and won them both. The Lions are scoring goals and getting dubs and that brings a smile to our faces, even if you can’t see them while listening to the PawedCast. Perhaps you can hear them? We break down the Lions’ wins over Toronto FC and the San Jose Earthquakes and select our Man of the Match picks from both games. There were a lot of good candidates to choose from in both games and yet we were unanimous with both selections.