Juanita Mankin Teeples, 84, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Logan, Utah. She was born April 22, 1937, in Las Vegas, Nevada, to Ernest Elmo and Lola Works Mankin. Juanita was blessed with four children, whom she loved dearly. She married the love of her life, Garth Arnold Teeples, on March 25, 1968, and was further blessed with five more children whom she loved as her own.