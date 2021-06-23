Cancel
NBA

Michael Cunningham: How Hawks match up with Bucks, plus my series prediction

By MICHAEL CUNNINGHAM
Raleigh News & Observer
 14 days ago

The Hawks are in the Eastern Conference final for only the second time in franchise history. They haven’t been to the NBA Finals since the team moved from St. Louis to Atlanta for the 1968-69 season. The Hawks are heavy underdogs against the Bucks, but their rousing run through the first two rounds of the playoffs has turned “Believe” from a T-shirt slogan into a sensible thing for their supporters to do.

www.newsobserver.com
