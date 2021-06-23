Werewolves Within Director Josh Ruben Talks Blending Humor With Horror for the Lycanthropic Whodunnit
Filmmaker Josh Ruben made his directorial feature-film debut with last year's Scare Me, which earned immense praise at the Sundance Film Festival before earning more acclaim when it landed on the streaming service Shudder. Audiences were drawn to the film thanks to its blend of humor and horror, in addition to the premise focusing on two characters in an isolated setting, allowing their chemistry to keep the audience engaged in the narrative. With his latest film, Werewolves Within, he was able to use his previous experiences to find all-new ways of blending genres while expanding the cast to feature a larger ensemble of hilarious performers. Werewolves Within hits theaters on June 25th and VOD on July 2nd.comicbook.com